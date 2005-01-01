The Y Combinator Database

Top 100 Lists

Most Visited Companies
Based on Alexa Global Traffic Rank
Most Funded Companies
Based on Crunchbase funding amount
Most Popular Companies
Based on Twitter Followers
Most Upvoted Companies
Based on Product Hunt Launch Upvotes
High-Performing Companies
Based on Crunchbase Rank
Most Authoritative Companies
Based on Moz Domain Authority

Browse by YC Batch

Show by status
LIve
Exited
Dead
S17
108
W17
111
S16
83
W16
111
S15
102
W15
105
S14
81
W14
70
S13
51
W13
46
S12
77
W12
62
S11
62
W11
44
S10
35
W10
27
S09
24
W09
18
S08
22
W08
20
S07
19
W07
13
S06
10
W06
7
S05
9

The Full List of YC Companies

Company
Batch
Domain
Description
Location
Status
10 By 10
S17
10by10.io
Hiring marketplace driven by recruiting agencies
San Francisco
live
70MillionJobs
S17
70millionjobs.com
A better way to employ more ex-offenders
New York
live
Advano
S17
advanotech.com
Scalable, and Affordable Nanoparticle Processing
live
Airthium
S17
airthium.com
We make solar and wind energy storage really cheap
live
AssemblyAI
S17
assemblyai.com
Customizable Speech-to-text API
San Francisco
live
Audm
S17
audm.com
The best longform articles, read aloud.
New York
live
AutoHub
S17
autohub.io
Dealer to dealer care marketplace
San Francisco
live
BillionToOne
S17
billiontoone.com
Fetal genetic testing in India
Palo Alto
live
bxblue
S17
bxblue.com.br
Secured personal loan marketplace for Brazil
live
Caelum Health
S17
caelumhealth.com
Software to improve digestive health
San Francisco
live
Cambridge Cancer Genomics
S17
cancergenomics.co.uk
Blood testing to guide better cancer treatment
Cambridge
live
CarDash
S17
cardash.com
Managed marketplace for auto repair
Menlo Park
live
Carrot Fertility
S17
get-carrot.com
Fertility benefits for modern companies
San Francisco
live
Cashfree
S17
gocashfree.com
Stripe for India
Bengaluru
live
CocuSocial
S17
cocusocial.com
Airbnb for cooking+dining events
New York
live
Contract Simply
S17
contractsimply.com
Construction lending software for banks
Austin
live
Covetly
S17
covetlyapp.com
Manage inventory, appraise, & trade collectibles
New York
live
CureSkin
S17
cureskin.com
AI dermatologist on smartphone
Bengaluru
live
D-ID
S17
d-id.com
Protect your identity from face recognition technologies.
San Francisco
live
dahmakan
S17
dahmakan.com
Full stack food delivery for Southeast Asia
live
Darmiyan
S17
darmiyan.com
Early detection of neurodegenerative disease
San Francisco
live
Dharma Labs
S17
dharma.io
p2p lending on the blockchain
Stanford
live
disclosures.io
S17
dislcosures.io
Property disclosure management software
San Francisco
live
Dropleaf
S17
dropleaf.io
Spotify for Indie PC games
Seattle
live
Entocycle
S17
entocycle.com
We produce sustainable insect protein for animals
London
live
Enzyme
S17
enzyme.io
FDA compliance as a service
San Francisco
live
Escher Reality
S17
escherreality.com
Cloud-integrated SDK to power mobile AR games
Sunnyvale
live
Fastpad
S17
fastpad.com
Applicant tracking system for India.
Bangalore
live
Fat Lama
S17
fatlama.com
Full insured community rental marketplace
London
live
Feather
S17
rentfeather.com
Furniture rental
New York
live
Flock
S17
flocksafety.com
Wireless security systems for neighborhoods
Atlanta
live
Flowspace
S17
flow.space
Temporary warehouse storage marketplace
Los Angeles
live
Forever Labs
S17
foreverlabs.com
Transplant your stem cells to your older self to combat aging.
Ann Arbor
live
FriendSpot
S17
spotwhatsup.com
Social app for going out with friends
New York
live
Gameday
S17
playgameday.com
Fantasy sports app for everyone
San Francisco
live
Gamelynx
S17
gamelynx.gg
The easiest way to play face-to-face games anytime
Mountain View
live
Goosebump
S17
m.mehigoosebump
Chatbot that tells you were to go out
Mountain View
live
Gopher
S17
gopher.email
Get things done without leaving your inbox
live
Greo
S17
greo.com
Social video app for serious conversations
Palo Alto
live
Guggy
S17
guggy.com
Transform text messages to personalized funny GIFs.
live
Guilded
S17
guilded.gg
Guilded connects gaming teams.
San Francisco
live
Gustav
S17
hellogustav.com
Thumbtack for staffing.
live
Headstart
S17
headstartapp.com
We help companies discover their perfect candidates.
London
live
HealthWiz
S17
myhealthwiz.com
SaaS platform for lowering employer healthcare costs
New York
live
Helium Health
S17
heliumhealthcare.com
EMR for African Hospitals
Lagos
live
HelpWear
S17
helpwear.ca
A better out-patient ECG monitor
Toronto
live
Honeydue
S17
honeydue.com
Budgeting app for couples
San Francisco
live
HotelFlex
S17
hotelflex.io
We're an accretive revenue platform for hotels
San Francisco
live
Indivio
S17
indiv.io
Scale video campaigns on FB with personalization.
Redwood City
live
Just Appraised
S17
justappraised.com
Help cities increase property tax revenue
Palo Alto
live
Kestrel Materials
S17
kestrel-materials.com
Thermally adaptive textiles for optimal comfort
live
Lambda School
S17
lambdaschool.com
An online code bootcamp with no upfront cost
San Francisco
live
Leon & George
S17
leonandgeorge.com
Indoor plants as a service
San Francisco
live
Life Bot
S17
asklifebot.com
The only voice app you'll ever need
San Francisco
live
LotusPay
S17
lotuspay.com
Recurring payments in India
Gurgaon
live
May Mobility
S17
maymobility.com
Self-driving people-mover fleets
Ann Arbor
live
Meetingbird
S17
meetingbird.com
Super-powered calendar that fixes meetings
San Francisco
live
Modern Fertility
S17
modernfertility.com
At-home test to check and monitor your fertility
San Francisco
live
Modular Science
S17
modularscience.com
Outdoor robot farming.
San Francisco
live
muzmatch
S17
muzmatch.com
Where single muslims meet
London
live
Mystery Science
S17
mysteryscience.com
Virtual science expert to co-teach class
San Francisco
live
Mystro
S17
mystrodriver.com
App for on demand drivers to make more money
live
Net30
S17
net30.io
Invoicing and payments for construction
San Jose
live
NextDrop
S17
nextdrop.co
The private water marketplace for urban India
live
Nimble
S17
hirenimble.com
Better ATS for school districts
Palo Alto
live
OncoBox
S17
oncobox.com
Helps find the best personalized cancer drug
Walnut
live
OneLocal
S17
info.onelocal.comfor-business
Online marketing tools for offline businesses
Toronto
live
Original Tech
S17
useoriginal.com
Replacing paper forms at banks
San Francisco
live
PAYFAZZ
S17
payfazz.com
Mpesa and alipay for indonesia
live
Peergrade
S17
peergrade.io
Student feedback and grading platform
Copenhagen
live
Piggy
S17
piggy.co.in
Vanguard for India
Mumbai
live
Plasticity
S17
plasticity.ai
An AI assistant that learns new skills automatically.
San Francisco
live
PreDxion Bio
S17
predxionbio.com
Precision medicine for critically-ill patients.
Ann Arbor
live
Prism IO
S17
prism.io
User testing software
San Francisco
live
PullRequest
S17
pullrequest.com
On-Demand Code Review For Development Teams
Austin
live
Py
S17
downloadpy.com
Teach coders new skills on mobile
San Francisco
live
Pyka
S17
flypyka.com
Pilotless electric air-taxis
Palo Alto
live
Quilt Data
S17
quiltdata.com
Github for data
San Francisco
live
Relationship Hero
S17
relationshiphero.com
Relationship problem solvers
San Francisco
live
Retool
S17
retool.in
Admin dashboard software
San Francisco
live
Rev Genomics
S17
revgenomics.com
Cannabis genomics company
San Francisco
live
Roofr
S17
roofr.com
Roofing marketplace providing instant satellite estimates
Toronto
live
SafeButler
S17
safebutler.com
Automated insurance shopping
ShiftDoc
S17
shiftdoc.com
Temp healthcare staffing marketplace for private practices
San Francisco
live
Sixty
S17
usesixty.com
Summon an expert for any web app < 60 seconds
San Francisco
live
Skyways
S17
skyways.com
VTOL drones
Austin
live
Slik
S17
slik.ai
A better and cheaper sales prospecting engine.
San Francisco
live
SMB Rate
S17
smbrate.com
Kayak for small business loans
live
Social Construct
S17
socialconstructco.com
Build better cities
Solve
S17
solve.com
Airport concierge for international
Las Vegas
live
Standard Cognition
S17
standardcognition.com
AI-powered checkout in stores.
Palo Alto
live
Sunfolding
S17
sunfolding.com
Hardware for solar farms
San Francisco
live
Sunu
S17
sunu.io
Sonar smart watch for the blind that detects obstacles
Boston
live
Surematics
S17
surematics.com
Surematics lets you tag and program money.
San Francisco
live
Templarbit
S17
templarbit.com
App Security For Developers
San Francisco
live
Thematic
S17
getthematic.com
Turning Customer Feedback into Insights
live
Totemic Labs
S17
totemiclabs.com
Wireless injury monitoring for elders.
live
Tpaga
S17
tpaga.co
We are empowering the people for a cashless world
live
Ubiq
S17
goubiq.com
Screen-sharing for enterprise conference rooms
San Francisco
live
UpCodes
S17
up.codes
Construction legal compliance
San Francisco
live
Value Voting
S17
valuevoting.com
Tech to defeat extremism in US politics
live
Vanido
S17
vanido.io
Bite-sized daily sessions to improve your singing.
New Delhi
live
VergeSense
S17
vergesense.com
Facility management powered by AI
San Francisco
live
VIDA & Co.
S17
shopvida.com
Marketplace for apparel designed on-demand by artists.
San Francisco
live
Warren
S17
warrenpay.com
Payment automation for businesses
Seattle
live
WheelStreet
S17
wheelstreet.com
India's largest bike rental marketplace
Bangalore
live
Wildfire
S17
wildfireapp.io
The front page for the 2 miles around you
San Francisco
live
Zendar
S17
zendar.io
High definition radar that allows self driving vehicles to see in all weather conditions.
Berkeley
live
ACLU
W17
aclu.org
Defender of rights and liberties
New York
live
Aella Credit
W17
aellacredit.com
Aella Credit is a provider of financial employee benefits. We enable employees to borrow at competitive rates through their employers.
Mountain View
live
AlemHealth
W17
alemhealth.com
AI Radiologist in a Box - We provide a vertically integrated AI radiology solution for hospitals and radiology centres in emerging market to ensure access to radiology anywhere.
live
AON3D
W17
aon3d.com
Industrial 3D printing for manufacturing
Montreal
live
Apozy
W17
apozy.com
Software that stops phishing and malware in the browser.
San Francisco
live
Armory
W17
armory.io
We are Cloudera, for Spinnaker. As enterprises move into the cloud, their deployment pipelines break. Netflix invented & OSS'd Spinnaker to fix this. Armory is commercializing it. More at http://go.Armory.io/Evaluate
San Mateo
live
Arthena
W17
arthena.com
Quantitative Investment in Art Assets
New York
live
Beek
W17
beek.io
Today: Biggest book review site in Latin America; Tomorrow: Biggest everything review site in Latin America
Mexico City
live
Bicycle AI
W17
bicycleai.com
Bicycle AI provides customer support as a service. We work on top of existing helpdesks and respond to repetitive and routine support requests. We’ve built a full stack solution that marries human & machine intelligence.
Bangalore
live
Bitrise
W17
bitrise.io
Hosted Continuous Integration and Delivery for mobile apps
Budapest
live
BloomAPI
W17
bloomapi.com
BloomAPI helps doctors share clinical data. Today most healthcare data is still sent by fax and mail. BloomAPI has built technology that can be set up in minutes and share this data in real time.
San Francisco
live
boxouse
W17
boxouse.com
portable, affordable, beautiful smart homes
Oakland
live
Breaker
W17
breaker.audio
A podcast company.
San Francisco
live
Bulk MRO Industrial Supply
W17
bulkmro.com
Bulk MRO is the Alibaba for Enterprises in India. We supply over 1.4m products across 5k brands to the largest corporations of India.
Mumbai
live
Bulletin
W17
bulletin.co
WeWork for Retail Space
New York
live
Buypower
W17
buypower.ng
Buypower is the Paypal of Africa starting from Nigeria by making the purchase of electricity extremely easy for Africans. We light up homes at the click of a button.
Abuja
live
Cambridge Bio-Augmentation Systems
W17
cbas.global
At CBAS we are standardizing the hardware & software interface between the body and any bionic device. Our aim is to enable high functionality bionics for treating health conditions to be easily and cheaply developed & delivered to patients.
Cambridge
live
Cartcam
W17
cartcam.com
Cartcam is an app for opinionated, deal-seeking shoppers. It gives people discounts for creating short video reviews.
live
Claire
W17
meetclaire.co
Claire is a chatbot for testing consumer products. We help brands and retailers identify their best sellers and worst performers before committing to production decisions.
New York
live
Clear Genetics
W17
cleargenetics.com
Clear Genetics is automating genetic counseling
San Francisco
live
Clipboard Health
W17
clipboardhealth.com
We connect nurses with jobs they love and information they can trust.
live
Collectly
W17
collectly.co
Stripe for Medical Debt Collection. We help doctors collect 2x more debt than they have ever done before. Disrupting the $280B market.
Walnut Creek
live
Cowlar
W17
cowlar.com
Fitbit for dairy cows. Farms use cowlar's alerts & recommendations to improve dairy margins by 30%. We charge $3 / month per cow for the service. We are IoT & machine learning experts solving a real problem for dairy farms.
Memphis
live
Credy
W17
credy.in
Credy is an online platform for P2P lending, backed by biometric ID and leveraging India's latest digital infrastructure.
Bengaluru
live
DELEE
W17
delee.bio
A medical device company who created a device capable of isolating Circulating Tumor Cells, 10x times faster than the nearest competence, label-free approach, and high purities
AmÃ©rica
live
DocTalk
W17
getdoctalk.com
Paid WhatsApp connecting Indian patients to Indian doctors
live
Dost Education
W17
dosteducation.com
Empower parents of any literacy level to get their child ready for kindergarten.
San Francisco
live
Fibo
W17
fiboapp.com
Mobile work tracking for construction teams
San Francisco
live
Fiix
W17
fiix.io
Fiix sends expert auto mechanics to your home, so you don’t have to waste time & money at the repair shop. It’s essentially an Uber for auto repair.
Toronto
live
Firsthand
W17
shopfirsthand.com
Firsthand makes software-enabled, self-serve retail kiosks that carry high margin products. They average $120/kiosk in daily net revenue and cost $300/kiosk to make. Payback period is three days.
live
FloydHub
W17
floydhub.com
Floyd is Heroku for Machine Learning and Deep Learning. Run and deploy your project to the cloud with zero-setup.
San Francisco
live
Helix Nanotechnologies
W17
helixnano.com
Making drugs in patients' muscles via synthetic biology.
San Francisco
live
Hivy
W17
hivyapp.com
An end-to-end platform for office management. We enable office management teams to gather employees' requests, collaborate on projects and manage their vendors.
San Francisco
live
Hogaru
W17
hogaru.com
Hogaru provides professional cleaning services to millions of small and medium sized businesses in Latin America. Differently from marketplaces, we employ directly our cleaners, to retain them for the long term and maintain high quality standards.
Santa Clara
live
Humi
W17
humi.ca
Humi is beautiful, free HR software in the cloud. We make money by brokering insurance to the companies on our platform, and by charging for our more advanced modules (Applicant tracking, Employee performance, etc).
Toronto
live
Indee
W17
indeelabs.com
Indee develops hardware for gene delivery. Our focus is on gene-modified cell therapy production. Gene-modified cell therapies are the most effective platform for patients with late-stage and advanced disease.
San Francisco
live
Indigo Fair
W17
indigofair.com
Indigo Fair connects independent retailers with the makers of products their customers are guaranteed to love.
San Francisco
live
InnaMed
W17
innamed.com
We're creating a connected home blood testing device to improve post acute care.
Philadelphia
live
IQBoxy
W17
iqboxy.com
IQBOXY is machine powered bookkeeping for your business. It empowers businesses & the growing 53m gig economy with mobile and cloud applications to centralize their business transactions. Allowing IQBoxy machines to do the rest in real-time.
live
Kangpe
W17
kangpe.com
African healthcare is broken, Kangpe is combining telemedicine and health insurance to make healthcare cheaper and easier to access
Lagos
live
KidPass
W17
kidpass.com
ClassPass for Kids Activities. A marketplace for parents to discover and book kids activities.
New York
live
Kudi
W17
kudi.ai
Payments for Africa, over chat.
Lagos
live
Ledger Investing
W17
ledgerinvesting.com
Marketplace for insurance securitization.
Washington
live
LitHit
W17
lithit.com
Smart Target for Shooting Sports
live
Lively
W17
livelyme.com
401(k) for healthcare.
San Francisco
live
Loop Support
W17
loopsupport.com
Intelligently escalated customer support. We do high-quality frontline support for companies that care about support. We solve routine tickets, report insights, and escalate brand-critical tickets.
San Francisco
live
lvl5
W17
lvl5.ai
HD maps for self-driving cars.
Manycore.io
W17
manycore.io
ManyCore.io speeds up computer programs by spreading them automatically onto several cores
San Francisco
live
Marketfox
W17
marketfox.io
Marketing automation platform optimized for mobile and web.
San Francisco
live
MDacne
W17
mdacne.com
We build MDacne, a mobile app that helps people solve their skin problems using computer vision. 500M people have acne of them are 90% untreated. MDacne provides them a complete mobile acne solution from their.
Mountain View
live
Mednet
W17
themednet.org
Network of doctors helping each other treat cancer
New York
live
Mere Coffee
W17
merecoffee.com
The future of coffee. Keurig convenience meets cafe quality.
San Francisco
live
Millibatt, Inc.
W17
millibatt.com
Millibatt makes world's smallest and most customizable batteries. Millibatt's new small battery technology delivers more than 2x higher energy density than existing small batteries.
Los Angeles
live
Moneytis
W17
moneytis.com
Moneytis is the cheapest way to send money between 2 countries. People come on our website, put the amount they want to send and where they want to send it. We compare the prices between the 60 top providers and use the cheapest to send their money.
East Palo Alto
live
Movebutter
W17
movebutter.com
A Modern Trader Joe's. We make and ship our own brand of groceries all over the country.
San Francisco
live
NanoNets
W17
nanonets.com
Easy to use Machine Learning API. Needs 10 times less data.
Mountain View
live
Neema
W17
getneema.com
Neema is an app for unbanked workers, which provides a checking account, a debit-card and instant remittance to 90 countries, all for $3 a month.
San Francisco
live
Niles
W17
niles.ai
Knowledge Assistant for Work.
San Francisco
live
No Lean Season
W17
noleanseason.org
A bus ticket out of poverty
Washington
live
Origin
W17
eatorigin.com
Keurig for healthy smoothies.
San Francisco
live
Pantheon
W17
pantheonvr.com
Pantheon allows anyone to create VR games.
Berkeley
live
Paragon One
W17
paragonone.com
Online college career service. Parents pay $7,500 and our platform automatically connects students with professionals from successful companies who coach them on picking the right career and preparing for interviews. 100% of students get offers.
New York
live
Peer5
W17
peer5.com
P2P delivery network that enables high quality video streaming at massive scale.
Palo Alto
live
Penny
W17
pennyapp.io
Penny makes keeping track of your finances as easy as having a conversation.
San Francisco
live
Pilot
W17
pilot.co
Pilot lets companies build teams from our pool of vetted engineering and design talent. Our platform handles contracts, invoicing, payments and more. We’re trying to make adding talent to your team as easy as a single click.
live
Pit.AI
W17
pit.ai
Former Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Quant, PhD in Machine Learning @ Oxford, paid for by Google, building AI Powered Hedge Fund, committed to charging 0% Management Fees. Return: 40%, Sharpe Ratio: 3.2.
San Francisco
live
Playment
W17
playment.io
Mechanical Turk for enterprises.
Bangalore
live
Quiki
W17
askquiki.com
NLP automatically converts customer conversations into FAQs.
RankScience
W17
rankscience.com
Automated SEO Platform
San Francisco
live
Returnbase
W17
returnbase.com
We solve returns for retailers.
California
live
REZI
W17
rentrezi.com
OpenDoor for leases
New York
live
Riley
W17
getrileynow.com
Lead qualification as a service.
San Francisco
live
Rippling
W17
rippling.com
Throw away your new hire checklist
Sanford
live
Sandbox
W17
sandboxbanking.com
Sandbox is an app store for banks. It helps them integrate and deploy software from fintech startups.
Boston
live
Scaphold.io
W17
scaphold.io
The Universal API
San Francisco
live
Scribe
W17
tryscribe.com
Scribe is software to replace Sales Development Representatives. We automate an SDR's job, from qualifying a lead to scheduling a call to following up with every inbound lead.
San Francisco
live
ServX
W17
servx.in
ServX is India's premier mobile app for auto repairs. We connect drivers with vetted local garages, with high quality service and spare parts.
New Delhi
live
Simple Habit
W17
simplehabit.com
Simple Habit is the Netflix of meditation. The company has the world's largest curated library of 5 minute meditations, designed for different situations and moods. Available on iOS, Android and Web.
San Francisco
live
Sinovia Technologies
W17
sinoviatech.com
Flexible printed OLED displays.
live
Smart Alto
W17
smartalto.com
Messaging robot that helps real estate agents respond to leads.
live
Snappr
W17
snappr.co
Snappr lets you instantly book a pre-vetted photographer at a fixed price, only hours ahead of the shoot time, from $59.
San Francisco
live
Solugen
W17
solugen.co
We make ultra-pure hydrogen peroxide from plants.
live
Soomgo
W17
soomgo.com
Soomgo is Thumbtack for Korea/Asia. We are a marketplace that helps local service providers such as movers, piano teachers, and wedding planners find new customers.
Seoul
live
SourceBeacon
W17
sourcebeacon.com
SourceBeacon is an on-demand procurement concierge for sourcing products from China. We connect your product requests to our network of verified vendors and deliver quotes directly to you.
Speak
W17
usespeakeasy.com
An AI English tutor that is the best way to become conversationally fluent in English.
live
Sudden Coffee
W17
suddencoffee.com
No-brew coffee - the easiest way to have great coffee.
San Francisco
live
Supr Daily
W17
suprdaily.com
Daily milk delivery service in India
Mumbai
live
Sycamore
W17
mysycamore.com
Marketplace for companies to add a delivery driver in 5 minutes.
live
Terark
W17
terark.com
Fastest Storage Engine with the Best Compression, we enables direct search on highly compressed data, making databases 200X faster random read with 10X smaller storage,resulting in larger scalability with lower cost for big data/cloud applications
Beijing
live
Tetra
W17
asktetra.com
AI notetaker for phone calls
live
The Centre for Effective Altruism
W17
effectivealtruism.org
We're your non-profit portfolio managers. We make giving to high-impact charities as easy as investing with Vanguard. We're building a community of donors who put outcomes first and give with the head as well as the heart.
Oxford
live
Token Transit
W17
tokentransit.com
A mobile app to pay for public transportation. We sell a mobile ticketing platform for transit agencies.
San Francisco
live
Tolemi
W17
tolemi.com
Tolemi is Palantir for city governments.
Boston
live
Trade
W17
tradeghana.co
We're building Africa's Commodity Exchange.
Tamale
live
Tress
W17
tressapp.co
Tress is a social community for black women's hairstyles. We are building a social community for black women to discover hairstyle inspiration, find stylists, buy products and discuss their hair needs with an engaged community.
Accra
live
Trusu
W17
trusu.co
Trusu is platform that allows seamless communication and ordering between businesses and all of their suppliers
Hong Kong Island
live
Upcall
W17
upcall.com
Upcall provides outbound call professionals on-demand, through its communication platform & API, helping customers fuel their sales pipeline and engage with existing users in minutes.
San Francisco
live
UpKeep Maintenance Management
W17
onupkeep.com
UpKeep is the Basecamp for Maintenance Technicians and Managers
Los Angeles
live
Vinsight
W17
vinsight.co
We are building the world's real-time source of commodities supply through yield forecasts on crops.
Mountain View
live
Vize Software
W17
vize.io
Vize is an agile data experimentation platform. It helps analysts prepare, discover, and analyze data on-the-fly without coding, and gives real-time visual feedback on every action.
Mountain View
live
VoiceOps
W17
voiceops.com
VoiceOps helps sales managers optimize their team's customer calls.
San Francisco
live
volans-i
W17
volans-i.com
B2B on-demand delivery service for time-critical shipments using high-speed long-range drones.
San Francisco
live
Volt Health
W17
volthealth.com
Volt Health is developing medical devices that deliver electrical stimulation to the muscles of the body to treat disease, starting with urinary incontinence.
Mountain View
live
Voodoo Manufacturing
W17
voodoomfg.com
AWS for manufacturing. Our robotic 3D printing factory can make 1-10k plastic parts in less than 2 weeks, at injection molding prices.
Brooklyn
live
WaystoCap
W17
waystocap.com
We are Alibaba of Africa. We are building a marketplace for African businesses to buy and sell products giving SMEs access to commerce.
Casablanca
live
Wifi Dabba
W17
wifidabba.com
Building largest wireless ISP in India. Started with tea stalls and bakeries. $36B untapped market. Live in Bangalore at 100 locations. Goal is 50k hotspots in Bangalore in 12-18 months.
live
Wifi.com.ng
W17
wifi.com.ng
Comcast for Africa
Lagos
live
Wright Electric
W17
flywright.aero
Boeing for electric planes
Los Angeles
live
XIX.ai
W17
xix.ai
XIX uses AI to make your phone predict what you want. Team has backgrounds in OpenAI, Google research and Berkeley AI lab.
San Francisco
live
Zestful
W17
zestful.com
Zestful automatically books monthly group activities for your company.
Denver
live
Zinc Platform
W17
zincplatform.com
Insurance Distribution Infrastructure
Airfordable
S16
airfordable.com
Buy your flights for a deposit upfront and pay off the rest in installments before your departure date
Chicago
live
Airo Health
S16
airohealth.com
We have built the world's first automatic calorie-intake tracker.
Ontario
live
ApolloShield
S16
apolloshield.com
ApolloShield is a system that detects unwanted drones and drives them away.
Palo Alto
live
Aptonomy
S16
aptonomy.com
Aptonomy has developed intelligent security drones that serve as your flying security guards. They tirelessly patrol outside your property around the clock, and actively deter crime by establishing physical presence at the site.
San Jose
live
Athelas
S16
athelas.com
Rapid blood diagnostics through deep learning.
Mountain View
live
BulldozAIR
S16
bulldozair.com
Visual task management for construction teams
Paris
live
Burrow
S16
burrow.com
Meet Burrow, the most clever, comfortable couch designed for your life and living room.
New York
live
CoinTent
S16
cointent.com
Recover revenue lost to ad blockers
San Francisco
live
Coub
S16
coub.com
Coub is YouTube for video loops. You can take any video from YouTube, Facebook or upload your own. Trim it to the best part, mix it with other videos or add a soundtrack
Moscow
live
CrowdAI
S16
crowdai.com
Smarter Image Recognition
Mountain View
live
Curtsy
S16
curtsyapp.com
Curtsy is an app that lets women rent dresses from each other.
Mountain View
live
Elemeno Health
S16
elemenohealth.com
The first personal assistant for frontline healthcare teams. We get nurses, docs, and staff on the same page. Through just-in-time microlearning, we put best practices in their hands, and drive quality and consistency at the point of care.
Oakland
live
EventGeek
S16
eventgeek.com
EventGeek in event intelligence. We help companies drive higher event ROI through competitive intelligence, team productivity and sales enablement.
San Francisco
live
Expo
S16
expo.io
Expo brings together the best of web (development speed, fast iteration cycles, easy deploys, and automatic cross-platform support) and the performance and user experience of native apps. Let's talk if you're planning to build a mobile app.
Palo Alto
live
Fabric
S16
fabric.me
echoworks is Arun Vijayvergiya and Nikolay Valtchanov, two former Facebook engineers. We make Fabric, an iOS app that automatically and privately catalogs your real-world experiences and interactions.
San Francisco
live
Flutterwave
S16
flutterwave.com
One API for any kind of payment across Africa. We partner with banks help large companies like Uber accept Credit Card, ACH, mobile money and cash token payments from across Africa.
San Francisco
live
GoGoGrandparent
S16
gogograndparent.com
GoGoGrandparent is an automated concierge for seniors and their families that allows them to order rides, meals and groceries from a flip phone or landline.
Studio City
live
GTRACK Technologies
S16
gtracktechnologies.com
Nanoparticle tracers for reservoir characterization during hydraulic fracturing.
Philadelphia
live
HiOperator
S16
hioperator.com
Customer support as-a-service that augments your existing team. Plans are pay-as-you-go, scaling up or down as needed based on incoming volume. We are US based, charge on a per *solved* case basis, not per reply, and you only need to train us once.
San Francisco
live
Innov8
S16
innov8.work
We provide co-working offices to startups, freelancers and SMEs in India.
New Delhi
live
Instrumentl
S16
instrumentl.com
Instrumentl simplifies the grants process for researchers and nonprofits.
San Francisco
live
Iris Automation
S16
irisonboard.com
Collision avoidance system for industrial drones. Our mission is to enable the $23bn industrial drone revolution.
San Francisco
live
Joy
S16
withjoy.com
Joy is a tool that helps couples plan their wedding from engagement to honeymoon and everything in between.
Seattle
live
Jumpcut
S16
jumpcut.com
Online courses that look and feel like movies. Industry completion rates are 10%. Ours are 65%.
Los Angeles
live
JustRide
S16
justride.in
Airbnb for cars in India. $120 k net revenue per month. $500 dollars average income per car / month Average income of an Indian is also 500 dollars. ' car is an earning member of your family '
Legalist
S16
legalist.com
Legalist provides algorithmic litigation financing for small businesses with meritorious lawsuits.
San Francisco
live
Lendsnap
S16
lendsnap.com
Lendsnap automatically gathers mortgage qualifying documents to increase lender productivity by handling most of the loan processor role. Lendsnap is the only account aggregator enhancing portfolio liquidity with original source documents.
Walnut Creek
live
Livement
S16
livement.com
Livement is a mobile app that sells tickets and concessions for sports stadiums
Guadalajara
live
Lollicam
S16
lollic.am
The easiest and funniest video creation app to create beautiful moments with your friends and family. It will connect all the contents from movie, animation, cartoon, game and any you love with your everyday life.
Palo Alto
live
Looklive
S16
looklive.com
Looklive is a community and marketplace for fashion. Users browse the style of celebrities and shop their looks.
Atlanta
live
Meesho
S16
meesho.com
Meesho is the simplest way for Indie sellers in India to setup, manage and grow their business on Facebook and WhatsApp.
Bangalore
live
Mentat
S16
thementat.com
Mentat helps young professionals get great jobs.
San Francisco
live
MessageBird
S16
messagebird.com
MessageBird is an API for sending Text, Voice & Chat messages. We offer the most advanced messaging API, packed with features and customizable parameters for high-volume and demanding message senders.
Amsterdam
live
Metapacket
S16
metapacket.com
Metapacket is the first selective web gateway that stops malware by blocking non-human communication in corporate networks.
San Francisco
live
Miso
S16
getmiso.com
Instantly book quality home cleanings in South Korea.
Seoul
live
Multiply Labs
S16
multiplylabs.com
At Multiply Labs, we use 3D printers to manufacture polypills - customized pills that contain multiple medications and release them at the right time.
San Francisco
live
NeoWize
S16
neowize.com
NeoWize created a new type of machine learning algorithm and uses it to improve personalization algorithms in e-commerce sites.
Tel Aviv
live
New Incentives
S16
newincentives.org
Cash transfers that save lives.
San Francisco
live
Nova Credit
S16
neednova.com
API for global consumer finance information
San Francisco
live
NuCypher
S16
nucypher.com
NuCypher is body armor for big data.
San Francisco
live
ohmygreen
S16
ohmygreen.com
We make employees healthy, happy, productive, and retain better through snacks, beverages, and more
San Mateo
live
OMG Digital
S16
omgvoice.com
Buzzfeed/Vox Media for Africa
Accra
live
OOHLALA Mobile
S16
oohlalamobile.com
OOHLALA is building the mobile OS for higher education. We power over 150 institutions in 7 countries to improve student engagement and communication on campus.
MontrÃ©al
live
Opsolutely
S16
opsolutely.com
Automated deployments for software teams.
San Francisco
live
PatientBank
S16
patientbank.us
Get medical records online—from any doctor or hospital.
San Francisco
live
People.ai
S16
people.ai
AI for managing [sales] teams
San Francisco
live
Polymail
S16
polymail.io
Email productivity platform for business.
Los Angeles
live
Proxy
S16
proxy.co
Proxy is a new way to access your office, building, or apartment, and it is simple. Just use your phone.
San Francisco
live
Quero Education
S16
quero.education
Quero is an online marketplace for college programs in Brazil. It helps students search, compare and enroll in programs in over 700 partner colleges, saving money on tuition.
SÃ£o JosÃ© Dos Campos
live
Raptor Maps
S16
raptormaps.com
Raptor Maps helps farmers A/B test their produce by using drones and machine vision.
Somerville
live
Revlo
S16
revlo.co
Revlo helps broadcasters on Twitch engage and monetize their fan base. We do this by allowing broadcasters to create interaction opportunities for their fans at scale.
Mountain View
live
RocketLit
S16
rocketlit.com
RocketLit is an adaptive learning and assessment platform. We write articles at 7 different reading levels, serve them to every student in a classroom at their independent reading level, and fluidly adapt the level students receive as they improve.
live
Rose Rocket
S16
roserocket.com
Rose Rocket is a marketplace for trucking companies.
Toronto
live
Saleswhale
S16
saleswhale.io
Saleswhale is an intelligent sales development platform.
Mountain View
live
SayMosaic
S16
saymosaic.com
Mosaic makes creating smart home easy. We help customers pick the best devices, install them, then our software tie them together to enable user control all the devices intuitively through voice or text.
San Francisco
live
Scale
S16
scaleapi.com
Scale is an API for human labor.
San Francisco
live
Selfycart
S16
selfycart.com
Selfycart - let's grocery shoppers scan items and checkout on their phone without waiting in checkout line.
San Francisco
live
Seneca Systems
S16
seneca.systems
Constituent system-of-record and service request management software for local government.
Redwood City
live
Simbi
S16
simbi.com
Simbi is a marketplace to barter services.
San Francisco
live
sixa
S16
sixa.io
Personal computer in the cloud
San Francisco
live
SkyLights
S16
skylights.aero
VR on planes as inflight entertainment
San Mateo
live
SmartPath
S16
smartpathfinancial.com
Financial education and budgeting for hourly and blue collar employees.
Atlanta
live
Squire Technologies
S16
getsquire.com
OpenTable for barbershops
New York
live
Starcity
S16
joinstarcity.com
We create comfortable communal housing in San Francisco.
San Francisco
live
Starsky Robotics
S16
starskyrobotics.com
Driverless Trucking Company
San Francisco
live
Suiteness
S16
suiteness.com
Get exclusive access to the best suites at luxury hotels.
Oakland
live
Sway Finance
S16
swayfinance.com
Sway is bringing AI to the accounting industry
San Francisco
live
Symple
S16
getsymple.com
Symple is Venmo for B2B payments. We make it easy to pay your vendors, get paid by your customers, and manage the invoice workflow end-to-end.
San Francisco
live
Techmate
S16
jointechmate.com
A technology concierge for your home. We provide full-service support for all your internet connected devices.
San Francisco
live
The Athletic
S16
theathletic.com
Subscription sports media.
San Francisco
live
The Flex Company
S16
flexfits.com
FLEX is a new product that replaces tampons.
Venice
live
Upgraded
S16
upgraded.io
Annual upgrade plans for phones. Enables retailers to offer upgrade plans and financing on devices. Outside the US, in Europe & Asia retailers sell more devices than telcos. We give retailers the Software and Financing to sell more devices.
San Francisco
live
UtilityScore
S16
myutilityscore.com
API for estimating utility costs for every home. Sell to lenders, contractors, and home improvement suppliers to find, engage, and convert customers. Provides personalized recommendations for home improvements that save money on utility bills.
Oakland
live
Validere
S16
validere.com
Validere makes a handheld device that provides instant testing of liquid products to large industries. Validere brings lab testing to the field by replacing the need for trained technicians to conduct analytical testing.
Toronto
live
Vetcove
S16
vetcove.com
Vetcove is Kayak for veterinary hospitals. We're a B2B marketplace for the animal health supply chain. Clinics can compare prices and what's in stock among vendors, and buy their pharmaceuticals, biologics, equipment, and supplies from one website.
New Jersey
live
Vidcode
S16
vidcode.io
Vidcode teaches teenagers computer science through their favorite video technologies: instagram, snapchat and virtual reality.
New York
live
Vote.org
S16
vote.org
Vote.org uses modern technology to radically increase voter turnout. We're raising $775k to run the most innovative, cost-effective voter registration drive in history. If you love technology and democracy, we're your group.
San Francisco
live
Wallarm
S16
wallarm.com
Application and API security for the modern web
Menlo Park
live
Whyd
S16
whyd.com
We make a beautiful, great sounding, voice-controlled speaker.
Paris
live
Women Who Code
S16
womenwhocode.com
WWCode is a non profit with a set of programs that helps mid-career engineers get promoted.
San Francisco
live
WorkRamp
S16
workramp.com
WorkRamp is intelligent training software for the enterprise. We help companies like Square, Equinix, and Intercom train their sales and customer success teams to be much more productive.
San Francisco
live
Xberts
S16
xberts.com
Xberts.com is a cross-border marketplace for Chinese hardware products.
San Francisco
live
Yoshi
S16
startyoshi.com
Gas delivered to your car so you never have to go to the gas station again.
Palo Alto
live
Able Health
W16
ablehealth.co
Able Health gets doctors paid more for higher quality care
San Francisco
live
Acre Designs
W16
acredesigns.com
Acre creates zero-energy smarthomes. Numerous states and cities are mandating net zero standards by 2020 & most builders are not equipped to adapt. We offer a complete package that makes it simple to build beautiful, zero energy homes.
Mountain View
live
AlphaFlow
W16
alphaflow.com
AlphaFlow makes investing in real estate as easy as adding stocks to your portfolio. 100% passive with unparalleled diversification. “You make 1 investment. We build you a diversified real estate portfolio. It's that simple.”
San Francisco
live
AmberBox
W16
amberbox.com
Active shooter detection and self monitoring fire alarm systems - the ultimate protection for your business.
Mountain View
live
Bonsai
W16
hellobonsai.com
Global operating system for freelance labor
San Francisco
live
Boom
W16
boomsupersonic.com
Supersonic passenger airplanes you can afford to fly. Imagine New York to London in 3.5 hours at the price of business class. Our subscale prototype will fly in late 2017; Virgin is launch customer.
Centennial
live
Bus.com
W16
bus.com
Book charter buses online.
MontrÃ©al
live
CareSkore
W16
careskore.com
Inhospital and post discharge CRM for hospitals, health systems, and health plans. Web and Mobile application directly integrating in real time with electronic health records.
Mountain View
live
Castle
W16
entercastle.com
Castle manages rental homes for landlords using automation and on-demand labor.
Detroit
live
Castle.io
W16
castle.io
Castle analyzes user behavior to stop hackers
San Francisco
live
Chatfuel
W16
chatfuel.com
Platform to easily create chatbots to engage with audiences on messengers.
Redwood City
live
Chillabit
W16
justchillabit.com
Chillabit is the best way to procrastinate! It’s a live feed of funny and relatable student stories that capture student life. From inside jokes to heart-felt stories, it is a place for sharing your thoughts and connecting around shared experiences.
Palo Alto
live
Compgun
W16
compgun.com
Sales commission software that grows revenue.
San Francisco
live
ConstructVR
W16
constructvr.io
The simplest way to test, manage, and deploy VR/AR apps at scale.
San Francisco
live
Copia
W16
gocopia.com
Copia's a for-profit technology company that solves food waste & hunger at scale. Our technology-driven service helps businesses reduce disposal costs, save huge on taxes, give back to the community while solving the world's dumbest problem: hunger.
San Francisco
live
Deako
W16
deako.com
We make beautiful connected light switches that allow you to control any light in your home from any switch or your mobile phone, and we are at least 1/10th the cost of any comparable system.
Seattle
live
Deepgram
W16
deepgram.com
Speech search engine and recorded call analytics for business.
Mountain View
live
DevColor
W16
devcolor.org
We give Black software engineers the support they need to enter and advance in the tech industry.
Menlo Park
live
DoseDr
W16
dosedr.com
Helping diabetes patients use the correct amount of insulin, preventing the $150 billion in annual costs from diabetes complications and hospitalizations.
Menlo Park
live
Drive Motors
W16
drivemotors.com
Online checkout for car dealerships.
San Francisco
live
Elucify
W16
getelucify.com
Elucify is a free and crowdsourced database of business contact information. Want free leads? Let us know!
San Francisco
live
Embark Trucks
W16
embarktrucks.com
Embark is building self-driving trucks
live
Emburse
W16
emburse.com
Emburse allows businesses to issue virtual or physical debit cards to employees or contractors, set spending controls on each card, and simplify bookkeeping via automatic transaction categorization.
San Francisco
live
Enflux
W16
getenflux.com
Motion capture clothing for everyone!
San Francisco
live
flexReceipts
W16
flexreceipts.com
Smart digital receipts for physical stores to help retailers engage customers and increase sales; all while creating the ability to track offline customers and their purchases across retailers (i.e., offline cookie for the real world).
Orlando
live
Focal Systems
W16
focal.systems
Focal Systems offers an artificial intelligence system for large retail stores to help leverage user demand.
Menlo Park
live
Function of Beauty
W16
functionofbeauty.com
Founded with the mission to revolutionize the beauty industry with customized formulations of shampoo and conditioners tailored to individual hair goals and needs, Function of Beauty celebrates individuality through technology.
Stamford
live
Gecko Robotics
W16
geckorobotics.com
We develop robots for industrial inspections.
Pittsburgh
live
Georgette Packaging
W16
georgettepackaging.com
Georgette Packaging powers the relationship between small businesses and packaging manufacturers.
Kitchener
live
GetAccept
W16
getaccept.com
Accelerate and close more deals by tracking all the sales documents you send with our next generation document tracking and e-signature tool.
Palo Alto
live
Gigwell
W16
gigwell.com
Gigwell streamlines the booking process between live entertainers and venues (Musicians, Comedians and Public Speakers). Our platform makes it easy to send contracts, build tour itineraries and collect online payments.
San Francisco
live
GitPrime
W16
gitprime.com
Productivity analytics for software teams
Durango
live
GoLorry
W16
golorry.com
GoLorry provides transport and logistics services and company is based in Hyderabad, India.
San Mateo
live
Goodybag
W16
goodybag.com
An online tool for companies to order food from restaurants and caterers.
Austin
live
Hingeto
W16
hingeto.com
We build crowdfunding sites that lets clothing brands create and sell products without the risk of inventory.
Oakland
live
HistoWiz
W16
histowiz.com
Accelerating Histopathology for Cancer Research
Brooklyn
live
Hykso
W16
hykso.com
Hykso builds wrist sensors for Boxing and Martial Arts. They recognize which type of punches is thrown and calculate their speed. Our first customers were Olympic teams and famous fighters. We now want to bring Boxing as an at-home workout.
live
Index
W16
index.io
Mapping the world's professional relationships.
Mountain View
live
InnoVein
W16
innoveinmedical.com
We cure intractable leg wounds with a prosthetic valve for veins.
San Carlos
live
Instabug
W16
instabug.com
In-app conversations and bug reporting for mobile apps. We're helping apps squash bugs in their beta apps and engage users in their production apps. If you're building a mobile app, we'd love to talk.
Cairo
live
Iron Ox
W16
ironox.com
Robotic greenhouses for cheaper, sustainable farming.
San Francisco
live
iSono Health
W16
isonohealth.com
At-home ultrasound imaging platform for early breast cancer detection
San Francisco
live
Kip Health
W16
hellokip.com
Therapy the way it should be: high quality in-person therapy sessions paired with digital support.
San Francisco
live
Kisan Network
W16
kisannetwork.com
Online marketplace for Indian agriculture
Delhi
live
Konsus
W16
konsus.com
On-demand freelancers for business. Companies email us office tasks, and we instantly assign them to pre-vetted freelancers based on skill and availability.
Palo Alto
live
Landed
W16
landed.com
Landed makes buying a home more affordable and less risky by investing alongside you when you make a down payment. We enable community investment that helps teachers and school staff become homeowners.
San Francisco
live
Lattice
W16
latticehq.com
Modern performance management software. Goal management, weekly check-ins, and 360 performance reviews.
San Francisco
live
LendEDU
W16
lendedu.com
LendEDU is a marketplace for student loans and student loan refinancing. With one application we pre-qualify borrowers across a wide variety of lenders. LendEDU does NOT hurt consumer credit. We create transparency and save consumers money.
live
Luminist
W16
luministlabs.com
Data-driven diagnostic platform for early-stage cancer screening.
Newark
live
Lygos
W16
lygos.com
Lygos engineers yeast to convert sugar into high-value industrial chemicals.
Emeryville
live
Lynks
W16
lynks.com
Lynks is an e-commerce company that makes high demand products accessible to people in developing countries.
Cairo
live
Magic Instruments
W16
magicinstruments.com
Magic Instruments develops easy-to-play musical instruments through which the user can play music without formal knowledge in the discipline of music. Our first product is a new kind of guitar that anyone can learn to play in minutes.
San Francisco
live
MagicBus
W16
magicbus.io
We transport commuters between cities and suburbs. We do this by creating new bus routes every day based on where people want to go.
San Francisco
live
MailTime
W16
mailtime.com
MailTime is an open and mobile messenger built with email technology. It’s email as quick and easy as texting, and messaging without forcing all your contacts to download the same app.
San Francisco
live
Mason
W16
bymason.com
Mason is infrastructure for mobile deployment. Build your own Android device and operating system without a hardware team or modifying source code.
Seattle
live
Message.io
W16
message.io
The universal chatbot platform
Austin
live
Meter Feeder
W16
meterfeeder.com
Meter Feeder enables local government to accept credit card payment, for parking, without upgrading their infrastructure.
Braddock
live
Mindori
W16
mindori.com
Mindori builds white-label voice search for e-commerce apps.
Palo Alto
live
MineralSoft
W16
mineralsoft.com
Data management platform for oil & gas assets
Austin
live
mRelief
W16
mrelief.com
mRelief has built an easy-to-use platform on web and SMS for low-income Americans to find out if they qualify for the most important social services, such as food stamps.
Chicago
live
msg.ai
W16
msg.ai
Artificial Intelligence for Conversational Commerce. Fortune 500 brands use msg.ai deep learning platform to build and manage messaging bots!
Palo Alto
live
Mux
W16
mux.com
Video analytics & infrastructure for developers
San Francisco
live
NetBeez
W16
netbeez.net
Detect network problems before users do.
Pittsburgh
live
Nova
W16
nova.ai
Nova helps salespeople write highly personalized, 1:1 emails at scale.
San Francisco
live
NURX
W16
nurx.co
Nurx is the fastest way to get oral contraceptives and Truvada for PrEP.
San Francisco
live
OpenTrons
W16
opentrons.com
We are building the PC of life-science labs -- a $3K liquid handling robot connected to the 'app store' or 'github' of protocols, Mix.Bio, where scientists can download experiments to run on their OT-One.
Brooklyn
live
OSVehicle
W16
osvehicle.com
OSVehicle is a B2B company that provides a ready-to-use hardware platform which enables companies to produce complete electric vehicles in half the time and ? the cost.
Palo Alto
live
Outschool
W16
outschool.com
Community Marketplace of Classes for Kids
San Francisco
live
Pave
W16
paveiq.com
Pave analyzes Google Analytics + marketing data and sends you reports on what's working, what's not, and how to improve.
Kitchener
live
Paystack
W16
paystack.co
Modern payments infrastructure for Africa
Lagos
live
Perlara
W16
perlara.com
Perlara is the first personalized drug discovery platform partnering with families and BioPharma around the globe to cure diseases thought too rare to matter.
San Francisco
live
Petcube
W16
petcube.com
Petcube is on the mission to improve lives of pets and pet owners using technology. Our first product, Petcube Camera, keeps people connected to their pets, allowing to watch, talk and play with pets remotely with a built-in laser toy.
San Francisco
live
PhysioHealth
W16
physioh.com
An enterprise health benefits platform that rewards employees for living healthy and decreases healthcare costs.
live
Plato
W16
getbirdly.com
We let you access your software data (from Salesforce, Zendesk, Intercom...) through Slack.
San Francisco
live
Pluot Communications
W16
pluot.co
Big-screen video conferencing that's inexpensive, easy to set up, and easy to use.
Mountain View
live
PocketSuite
W16
pocketsuite.io
PocketSuite lets any entrepreneur run a local business from their smartphone. We help them communicate with their customers, schedule appointments and collect payment.
San Francisco
live
Podium
W16
podium.com
Collect and manage real-time online reviews and customer feedback
Salt Lake City
live
Poppy
W16
meetpoppy.com
Poppy makes it easy for parents to find high quality childcare with just a text.
Seattle
live
Pulpix
W16
pulpix.com
Content Discovery Inside Video
New York
live
QueueHop
W16
queuehop.com
QueueHop is an anti-theft apparel security tag. Once a payment is made via mobile, shoppers can unlock the security tag and skip the checkout line.
New York
live
Rappi
W16
rappi.com
Rappi delivers in minutes groceries, cash, clothing, burgers and more. Everything in Bogotá and Mexico delivered for under 1 dollar. Hyper local, Hyper fast.
live
Redspread
W16
redspread.com
Version control for software environments
Mountain View
exited
Restocks
W16
restocks.io
Buy sneakers and streetwear here
San Francisco
live
Revl
W16
revl.com
The world's smartest action camera
San Francisco
live
Sanitation and Health Rights in India (SHRI)
W16
sanrights.org
SHRI fights alongside communities to end open defecation.
Bihar
live
Secful
W16
secful.com
SECful secures APIs by detecting and profiling attackers in real-time.
live
SendBird
W16
sendbird.com
SendBird is the chat API for mobile apps and websites. We help developers build 1-on-1 messaging and group chat in 5 minutes. Founded by 2nd time entrepreneurs.
Redwood City
live
Shypmate
W16
shypmate.com
Shypmate enables a fast, reliable and cost effective peer to peer delivery for overseas shoppers.
San Mateo
live
Silver
W16
scansilver.com
Low cost consumer device for toxin detection.
Cupertino
live
Skymind
W16
skymind.io
Cloudera for Deep Learning. Open-core company focused on delivering deep learning solutions for fraud detection, image recognition and predictive analytics with our open source platform Deeplearning4j, the most popular DL tool for the JVM.
San Francisco
live
SOUNDBOKS
W16
soundboks.com
We're creating the loudest battery-driven speaker on the market
Copenhagen
live
Spinal Singularity
W16
spinalsingularity.com
Devices to improve the quality of life for people with Spinal Cord Injury and Disease.
San Clemente
live
Stealth Worker
W16
stealthworker.com
We are building an marketplace for cyber security experts. Where one can hire a penetration tester, GRC specialist, SSDLC (Secure Software Development Life Cycle) engineer, infosec sales engineers, etc... by the hour at affordable rates.
Menlo Park
live
STILT
W16
stilt.co
We use technology to provide simple financial services to immigrants. Our first product is a loan for visa holders (F-1, OPT, H-1B, etc). You can get our loans the first day you arrive in the U.S.
San Francisco
live
Streamup
W16
streamup.com
Streamup is a live streaming community for music. We make it fun and easy to watch, chat with, and support your favorite musicians.
Santa Monica
live
StrongIntro
W16
strongintro.com
StrongIntro helps recruiters turn their entire company into a source for engineering candidates. We run sourcing sessions where we show employees all the engineers in their LinkedIn networks.
San Francisco
live
Thunkable
W16
thunkable.com
Wordpress / Wix / Squarespace for native mobile apps. Drag, drop and block it to invent your own beautiful app.
San Francisco
live
Tovala
W16
tovala.com
Tovala is a smart oven that sits on your countertop and is paired with a companion meal delivery service.
Chicago
live
Toymail
W16
toymail.co
Connected toys that enable two-way voice messaging between children and their friends and family.
New York
live
TRAC
W16
tracchicago.com
An end to end timing solution for any scale athletic event.
Evanston
live
TrendMD
W16
trendmd.com
Article recommendations for doctors.
Toronto
live
Truebill
W16
truebill.com
Truebill allows users to find, track and manage all their subscriptions and recurring payments from one place.
San Francisco
live
Unima
W16
unima.com.mx
Unima created a lab on paper technology which diagnoses infectious diseases faster and at a lower cost than available lab tests. We are solving the problem of lack of access to diagnostics for 3 billion people living in resource limited settings.
Zapopan
live
UnnyWorld
W16
unnyhog.com
Video game development company. We are creating unique and revolutionary games. We want to push game industry forward.
Russia
live
UpLabs
W16
uplabs.com
UpLabs is a place where designers & developers come to share, discover and interact with the resources they need to build sites and apps.
San Francisco
live
VINEBOX
W16
getvinebox.com
Wine by the glass, at home
San Francisco
live
Wakie
W16
wakie.com
WAKIE IS A VOICE CONVERSATION APP. Set a topic and call someone who is interested right away.
Mountain View
live
WorldCover
W16
worldcovr.com
Funding platform for global insurance, starting with crop insurance in the developing world.
New York
live
Yardbook
W16
yardbook.com
Marketplace & Software Revolutionizing Yard Care
San Mateo
live
ZenProspect
W16
zenprospect.com
Helping B2B teams ramp up outbound sales.
San Francisco
live
Zenysis
W16
zenysis.com
For-profit company building powerful data analysis software for developing countries.
San Francisco
live
80,000 Hours
S15
80000hours.org
An online guide that tells talented graduates how to maximise the social impact of their careers.
Oxford
live
Afrostream
S15
afrostream.tv
AFROSTREAM is Netflix for African-American and African content serving the European and African market. Afrostream targets the 15M people of African descent in Europe and 936M Africans in sub-Saharan Africa.
Paris
live
Airmada
S15
airmada.com
Autonomous ground stations for drones
Boston
live
Appcanary
S15
appcanary.com
Appcanary tracks the dependencies you use in your apps and servers and notifies you whenever you're vulnerable to security vulnerabilities.
live
Assembly
S15
assembly.com
The most cost effective production monitoring, inventory tracking, and quality control system for manufacturing. We install our sensors in your contract Chinese factory to ensure test compliance, stop warranty fraud, and reduce product liability.
Redwood City
live
Auro Robotics
S15
auro.ai
Autonomous / self driving / driverless shuttles for in-campus travel.
Santa Clara
live
Bistrobot
S15
bistrobot.com
We make robots that make sandwiches.
San Francisco
dead
Bitmovin
S15
bitmovin.com
Video Infrastructure for the Web
Palo Alto
live
Blitz Esports
S15
blitzesports.com
Blitz breaks down the complex world of esports and offers new perspectives on noteworthy, controversial, or impactful topics of the day.
San Francisco
live
BlueCrew
S15
bluecrewjobs.com
BlueCrew is a web based staffing agency.
San Francisco
live
Bodyport
S15
bodyport.com
Preventing heart disease.
San Francisco
live
Cadobox
S15
branch8.com
Branch8 helps sellers to list and manage products on e-commerce marketplaces in Asia.
San Jose
live
Call9
S15
callnine.com
911 for enterprise.
Brooklyn
live
Captain401
S15
captain401.com
Captain401 is a modern 401k provider for startups and small businesses. Set up and run your 401k entirely online with no paperwork.
San Francisco
live
CareLedger
S15
careledger.com
CareLedger helps companies save money on healthcare expenses by aligning employee interest with the company's.
Sunnyvale
dead
Chaldal
S15
chaldal.com
Chaldal.com is an online platform for grocery and delivery based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Dhaka
live
Circle Medical
S15
circlemedical.com
The doctor's office that comes to you.
San Francisco
live
Click & Grow
S15
clickandgrow.com
Click & Grow has developed the only farming technology that allows you to grow organic food locally and more cheaply than with traditional agriculture.
Palo Alto
live
Cloudstitch
S15
cloudstitch.com
Power your website with Google Spreadsheets.
San Francisco
live
Cofactor Genomics
S15
cofactorgenomics.com
Cofactor is using RNA for early diagnosis of disease.
San Francisco
live
Confident Cannabis
S15
confidentcannabis.com
Online B2B platform for the legal cannabis industry powered by laboratory testing data
Palo Alto
live
Convox
S15
convox.com
Open-source tools for deploying, managing, and monitoring cloud infrastructure.
San Francisco
live
Cymmetria
S15
cymmetria.com
Shifting the asymmetry of cyber security.
Palo Alto
live
Drip Capital
S15
dripcapital.com
A number of SMBs in the US do not have money to fulfill orders they receive from their buyers. Drip Capital helps bridge this gap by providing financing against these orders.
Palo Alto
live
Eden
S15
edentech.co
The Platform for Office Management. Eden provides top office cleaning, IT support, handymen, and supply stocking for companies.
San Francisco
live
Eight
S15
eightsleep.com
Eight is a smart mattress cover. If you are cold at night, Eight makes you warm. If you are not sleeping enough, Eight will let you know. And Eight also makes sure you wake up at the right time each morning.
New York
live
Flirtey
S15
flirtey.com
Flirtey is the world’s first commercial drone delivery service and was founded with the vision of revolutionising four industries - humanitarian, courier delivery, fast food and online retail.
Reno
live
Font Awesome
S15
fontawesome.io
Font Awesome makes it easy to add vector icons and social logos to your website. And Pro gives 1,000+ more icons and SVG framework!
Cambridge
live
Foxpass
S15
foxpass.com
Making enterprise security practices available for all companies.
San Francisco
live
Gemnote
S15
gemnote.com
Premium, customized corporate gifts
Union City
live
Gigster
S15
trygigster.com
Gigster does software development & design on demand. Submit a project & get a quote in minutes for any app or website. We assemble a US-based team and manage your entire project. Top talent from MIT, Stanford Caltech, Google, Facebook.
San Francisco
live
GiveCampus
S15
givecampus.com
Crowdfunding for educational institutions.
Washington
live
GO1
S15
go1.com
A marketplace of onboarding, compliance and professional development training for your staff.
Brisbane
live
Gravitational
S15
gravitational.com
Gravitational helps SaaS companies make more money by giving them a turn key 'on-premise' offering for their enterprise customers.
San Francisco
live
Greenshoe
S15
getsaida.com
An App that give people instant lines of credit based on information on their phone
live
GrowSumo
S15
growsumo.com
Our platform lets companies build influencer and affiliate programs. We let companies empower everyday people with the tools and resources necessary to successfully sell and promote brands they trust and support.
Toronto
live
Her
S15
weareher.com
Social network for women who like women.
London
live
Heroic Labs
S15
heroiclabs.com
Social infrastructure for games and apps. The API lets game studios build beautiful social and competitive games which work at massive scale.
San Francisco
live
Hickory
S15
hickorytraining.com
Hickory turns your employees into experts.
New York
live
InnerSpace
S15
helloinnerspace.org
A wisdom community for startup founders
San Francisco
live
Instawork
S15
instawork.co
We help small businesses hire.
San Francisco
live
Interviewed
S15
interviewed.com
Job simulations and assessments. See candidates in action doing the job they applied for whether that's sales, customer support, financial analysis, SEM, engineering, or over 500 other roles.
San Francisco
exited
Ironclad
S15
ironcladapp.com
Contract management platform for legal teams.
San Francisco
live
jEugene
S15
jeugene.com
jEugene highlights undefined terms and unused definitions in legal documents.
New York
live
Jopwell
S15
jopwell.com
Jopwell connects Black, Hispanic / Latino, and Native American students and professionals with opportunities at America's leading companies.
live
Klarismo
S15
klarismo.com
Klarismo turns your body into an interactive experience. We built a fully automated pipeline for quantitative medical image analysis that unlocks the non-diagnostic value in MRI scans and empowers patients to take a fantastic journey into their body
London
live
L.
S15
thisisl.com
L. makes award-winning personal care products that improve the lives of women worldwide. L.'s products include 100% organic cotton tampons, pads & condoms. For every product sold one is given. Subscribe online or find us at Target, CVS & Whole Foods.
San Francisco
live
Leada
S15
teamleada.com
Online enterprise training in data science and analytics. Specifically courses in R, Python, SQL, Alteryx that focus on industry application.
Berkeley
live
LiveEdu.tv
S15
liveedu.tv
Improve your technical job skills by watching live and on-demand projects on programming, game development, data science, design, augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
San Francisco
live
Locent
S15
locent.com
Locent lets healthcare providers securely send documents to patients using SMS, email and regular mail
Santa Monica
live
Lugg
S15
lugg.com
Get anything moved with a push of a button.
San Francisco
live
Maderight
S15
maderight.com
Global Manufacturing, Simplified
Brooklyn
live
Markhor
S15
markhor.com
Markhor is a direct to consumer brand that makes and delivers handcrafted shoes in​ ​3 days at half the price of luxury brands.
San Francisco
live
MicroHealth
S15
microhealth.com
Evidence for reimbursement decisions
New York
live
Mimir
S15
mimirhq.com
A platform for STEM courses featuring automated grading, plagiarism detection and analytics.
live
Nebia
S15
nebia.com
Nebia is a breakthrough shower system, based on a premium experience, beautiful design, and 70% water savings.
San Francisco
live
New Story Charity
S15
newstorycharity.org
We transform slums into sustainable communities. One home at a time with video proof.
San Francisco
live
Ohm
S15
getohm.com
Never jump start your car again.
San Jose
dead
OnboardIQ
S15
onboardiq.com
End-to-end hiring platform for hourly workers
live
Oolu
S15
oolusolar.com
Oolu is the SolarCity for West Africa. We lease solar systems with bright lights and cell charging to some of the 25M households who now spend 2x more on candles and kerosene.
Ouakam
live
Open Invest
S15
openinvest.co
Socially responsible investing made easy
San Francisco
live
Paribus
S15
paribus.co
Get money back when prices drop, effortlessly. Acquired by Capital One in October 2016.
New York
exited
PickTrace
S15
picktrace.com
Agricultural labor and harvest management solution that delivers workflow and real-time data analytics leading to significant efficiency gains in production costs and harvesting time.
Emeryville
live
Plate IQ
S15
plateiq.com
Seamless restaurant operations. We are redefining how restaurants operate and buy products at wholesale with intuitive tools and deep data analytics.
San Francisco
live
PlateJoy
S15
platejoy.com
The healthy eating membership that makes weight loss effortless. We create a customized meal plan for you each week with optional, same-day delivery of ingredients from a local grocer without packaging waste.
Cambridge
live
Pro Player
S15
proplayer.gg
Pro Player is an e-learning platform for gamers that want to improve their skills and train for eSports competitions.
Reach Labs
S15
reachlabs.co
Wireless charging, through the air.
RedCarpetUp
S15
redcarpetup.com
Data driven lending for purchase finance in India. Credit Scoring using non-traditional signals.
Gurgaon
live
Reduced Energy Microsystems
S15
remicro.com
Highly efficient microprocessors for IoT.
San Francisco
live
Roomblocker
S15
roomblocker.com
Hotel booking for groups and events.
San Francisco
live
ROSS Intelligence
S15
rossintelligence.com
ROSS is an A.I. legal research assistant that allows one lawyer to do the work of ten.
San Francisco
live
Scentbird
S15
scentbird.com
Scentbird is Netflix for perfume + a luxury fragrance subscription service that sends you a 30-day supply of a designer fragrance of your choice for $14.95/month.
New York
live
Scope AR
S15
scopear.com
Scope AR is the leading provider of User Guided Augmented Reality (AR) Training Solutions. We transform existing classroom manuals or documents into a simple, and intuitive visual instruction, based on a proven concept of “See-It, Do-It, Prove-It”.
Edmonton
live
Second Measure
S15
secondmeasure.com
We help institutional investors leverage consumer spending data.
San Mateo
live
Serica
S15
sericapay.com
Financial payment and loan services for the Medical Cannabis and Healthcare industry, using bitcoin blockchain technology.
San Francisco
dead
ShapeScale
S15
shapescale.com
ShapeScale is a personal 3D scanner that digitizes your body. Visualize on your phone where exactly you gain muscle or lose mass. Launching in 2017! Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/shapescale) #fitness #health #hardware #IoT
San Mateo
live
Shotput
S15
shotput.com
Shotput (S15) develops AI and robotics to completely automate e-commerce supply chains.
Oakland
live
Shred Video
S15
shredvideo.com
Shred Video turns the footage you collect on your GoPro/iPhone/drone into great movies in seconds.
San Francisco
live
SimpleMoney
S15
simplemoney.in
Portfolio tracking for Indian investments.
SnapEDA
S15
snapeda.com
The Universal Electronics Parts Library
San Francisco
live
SourceDNA
S15
sourcedna.com
Bringing transparency to the app stores and helping developers build better apps.
Oakland
live
Sphere Secure Workspace
S15
sphere.works
Sphere Secure Workspace makes it easy for employees to securely use their personal devices at work.
London
exited
StyleBee
S15
stylebee.com
marketplace for beauty services delivered at the convenience of clients' location and cheaper than salons' services
Los Angeles
live
SunFarmer
S15
sunfarmer.org
Reliable and affordable solar energy in developing countries.
New York
live
teaBOT
S15
teabot.com
teaBOT is a robot that makes a customized cup of grab-and-go tea. Rather than waiting in line for an off-the-shelf product, teaBOT's customers get a made-to-order cup at the touch of a button.
Toronto
live
Tenant Turner
S15
tenantturner.com
We help property managers eliminate vacancy. With our landlord and software backgrounds, we built a solution for the paying side of the market--a full-service software solution for the leasing workflow that makes our customers money and saves time.
Richmond
live
Tesorio
S15
tesorio.com
Companies use Tesorio to offer their suppliers and vendors faster payments in exchange for discounts. Vendors like this because they get paid faster. Companies get risk free returns on cash. Also, check out our new product: www.getautopaid.com
Burlingame
live
TetraScience
S15
tetrascience.com
Internet-of-Things for Labs
Boston
live
The Ticket Fairy
S15
theticketfairy.com
The Ticket Fairy is a full-stack enterprise marketing solution for events. The platform helps to mitigate the capital risk taken to produce events, increase/analyze their audience, realize post-event audience monetization and improve ad campaign ROI.
San Francisco
live
Transcend Lighting
S15
transcendlighting.com
We design and manufacture energy efficient LED lighting fixtures for indoor agriculture. Our unique lighting technology grows plants better with less energy.
live
Traversal Networks
S15
traversalnetworks.com
Enterprise Threat Detection: Tuning, Triage, and Analysis by Experts.
Mountain View
live
Triplebyte
S15
triplebyte.com
Intelligent technical hiring.
San Francisco
live
Verge Genomics
S15
vergegenomics.com
We find drugs to treat brain diseases 1000x more cheaply and quickly
San Francisco
live
Vernox
S15
vernox.io
Production planning software for construction teams. Like Asana or Jira, but designed for construction, Vernox streamlines planning, communication and progress tracking of work plans on complex commercial construction projects.
Berkeley
live
Vive
S15
vive.co
Blowout subscriptions for last-minute appointments at the best salons in New York & Chicago, starting at $65 per month
New York
live
VOIQ
S15
voiq.com
Scale and outsource your sales calls. The intelligent sales call platform powered by OnDemand professional sales agents that gets your call channel to predictable revenue.
San Francisco
live
Wheelys Café
S15
wheelyscafe.com
Worlds smallest and friendliest café franchise. 'The Bike-Powered Coffee Cart That Could Take On Starbucks' - Fast Company
Stockholm
live
Willing
S15
willing.com
Legal wills made easy and done right.
Miami
live
Xendit
S15
xendit.co
Xendit is a mobile wallet designed to serve peer-to-peer payments in Southeast Asia.
San Francisco
live
Xfers
S15
xfers.io
Xfers makes it possible for people to make and receive payments via Bank transfers via API. We built a proprietary system to allow us to integrate with any banks in a week. Drop us a note if you are interested in Indonesia and Singapore
live
Zeplin
S15
zeplin.io
Zeplin is the best way for UI designers & frontend developers to work together. We take design files and generate resources that developers need.
San Francisco
live
zPREDICTA
S15
zpredicta.com
zPREDICTA (formerly Ixchel Scientific) is creating cell-based biological models that predict how drugs will behave in the human body, eliminating the guesswork from drug development.
San Jose
live
20n
W15
20n.com
Using AI to predict biochemistry for manufacturing and therapeutics
San Francisco
live
Akido Labs
W15
akidolabs.com
Akido Labs partners with large healthcare organizations to help them harness and leverage the power of their data.
Los Angeles
live
Atomwise
W15
atomwise.com
Artificial intelligence for drug discovery.
San Francisco
live
Automate Ads
W15
kuhcoon.com
On a mission to programmatically automate, optimize, and unify your digital advertising campaigns with incredible software.
San Mateo
live
Bagaveev Corporation
W15
bagaveev.com
Launch small satellites
San Mateo
live
Bankjoy
W15
bankjoy.com
White-label credit union software
Mountain View
live
Bizzy
W15
bizzy.io
Bizzy is omni-channel marketing for ecommerce businesses.
San Francisco
exited
Bluesmart
W15
bluesmart.com
Bluesmart makes smart luggage powered by an app to empower people to travel.
New York
live
Bonfire
W15
gobonfire.com
Bonfire is a decision-making tool for procurement teams. We make it easy to accept and evaluate proposals and quotes from suppliers.
Kitchener
live
Booktrope
W15
booktrope.com
Booktrope provides a software platform that makes it easy for creative teams to turn manuscripts into polished books and market them – at scale.
Seattle
live
Bright
W15
thinkbright.co
SolarCity for developing world
San Francisco
live
BuildScience
W15
buildscience.com
The operating system for commercial buildings. With little to no additional hardware, we make buildings smarter by connecting to HVAC, lighting, metering, security and more.
San Francisco
live
CBOE Vest
W15
cboevest.com
Bringing wider access to innovative Target Outcome Investment strategies.
Chariot
W15
chariot.com
The world's first private mass transit service providing a commuting experience that's faster, more reliable and more comfortable than public transit, while more affordable than ridesharing and driving. #commutesolved
San Francisco
exited
Cinder
W15
cindercooks.com
The World’s First Countertop Precision Grill – using two ceramic heating plates to cook your meal to a precise target temperature, Cinder allows you to create amazing meals every day.
Palo Alto
live
Cleanly
W15
cleanly.com
Laundry & Dry Cleaning delivered.
New York
live
CloudMedx
W15
cloudmedicx.com
CloudMedx is a Clinical AI Platform that uses healthcare specific NLP and machine learning to generate real-time clinical insights at all points of care to improve patient outcomes.
Cribspot
W15
cribspot.com
Tech-Enabled Real Estate Company (YC W15)
Ann Arbor
live
CyberFend
W15
cyberfend.com
Cyberfend delivers robust, real-time web and mobile security by preventing account take-over, synthetic sign-ups and monetary fraud. In addition, Cyberfend's BotFender is the most comprehensive bot/automation detection service available today.
Santa Clara
exited
Dealyze
W15
dealyze.com
We are building the customer and employee engagement platform for franchise organizations.
San Francisco
live
Democracy Earth
W15
democracy.earth
Incorruptible digital governance for small communities, corporations, large cities & whole nations.
Palo Alto
live
DemocracyOS
W15
democracyos.org
Online space for deliberation, policy making and democratic participation. We bring institutions and citizens together.
Diassess
W15
diassess.com
Next Generation Disease Testing
Emeryville
live
DroneBase
W15
dronebase.com
On-Demand Drone Services
Santa Monica
live
eBrandvalue
W15
ebrandvalue.com
Real-time Nielsen ratings for Brands. Accelerate marketing and product through social. Inform customer interactions, find market opportunites, and spot industry trends faster—from science.
Mountain View
live
EquipmentShare.com
W15
equipmentshare.com
Peer to peer equipment rental, mixed fleet telematics
Columbia
live
Final
W15
getfinal.com
A credit card that drastically reduces payment fraud and gives consumers total control over their merchant relationships.
Oakland
live
Flip
W15
justflip.com
eBay for the Snapchat generation Fastest, guaranteed resale on specialty items.
live
GitLab
W15
gitlab.com
Git repository management, code reviews, issue tracking, issue boards, activity feeds, wikis and continuous integration. Community driven with more than 1000 contributors.
Giveffect
W15
giveffect.com
Fundraising, Volunteer and Donor Management SaaS for nonprofits.
Mountain View
live
GiveMeTap
W15
givemetap.com
We produce & sell stainless steel water bottles that enables people to get free water refills from our partner shops which they can locate via our GiveMeTap App. For each bottle sold we’re able to give a person in Africa access to clean water.
London
live
GroupAhead
W15
groupahead.com
Improve communications with your group's own mobile app.
San Francisco
live
GrubMarket
W15
grubmarket.com
GrubMarket is today's fastest-growing online farmers' market supplying fresh healthy local food directly from local farms and food producers, to local people, community and local companies, with affordable prices and convenient delivery.
Newark
live
HigherMe
W15
higherme.com
HigherMe helps retail and hourly employers find, screen, and hire better employees faster.
Boston
live
Industrial Microbes
W15
imicrobes.com
We upgrade methane to chemicals using synthetic biology.
Emeryville
live
InsiteVR
W15
insitevr.com
Virtual Reality software for architecture and new construction. InsiteVR automates the process of going from 3D to VR and offers comprehensive VR presentation tools to help companies use VR to communicate new spaces and ideas to their clients.
New York
live
Instavest
W15
goinstavest.com
Instavest is a website where people post their stock market investments and then other people can replicate those trades for a gifted portion of the profits.
Mountain View
live
Kickback
W15
kickback.gg
Kickback lets you make money playing video games.
San Francisco
live
Kickpay
W15
kickpay.com
A marketplace for buying and selling invoices. Businesses improve their cash flow and don't have to wait 60 days to get paid, while investors get access to a whole new asset class which is extremely liquid, low risk, and has double digit returns.
San Francisco
live
LabDoor
W15
labdoor.com
LabDoor is building the trusted online drugstore.
San Francisco
live
Level
W15
levelframes.com
Software eats custom framing
Brooklyn
live
LogDNA
W15
logdna.com
Easy beautiful logging in the cloud.
San Francisco
live
Luka
W15
luka.ai
Luka uses AI to recommend and book the best places to eat through a chat interface.
San Francisco
live
Lully
W15
lullysleep.com
Lully is developing an under-the-mattress technology that precisely controls sleep stages. We use this to avoid problems in sleep, such as bedwetting, snoring, and night terrors, by getting users into safer stages of sleep prior to the event.
San Francisco
live
Lumi
W15
lumi.com
Lumi is the packaging partner for online brands. Companies such as MeUndies, Threadless, Primary and thousands of others rely on Lumi to supply a wide array of boxes, mailers, tape and paper products through our intuitive web app.
Los Angeles
live
Magic
W15
getmagicnow.com
Text 83489 to get whatever you want on demand with no hassle.
San Francisco
live
Mashgin
W15
mashgin.com
Self-Checkout using Computer Vision.
Mountain View
live
Meadow
W15
getmeadow.com
Medical cannabis on-demand at getmeadow.com. Online medical cannabis evaluations at meadowmd.com. Saas for dispensaries at meadowplatform.com.
San Francisco
live
Moltin
W15
moltin.com
eCommerce building blocks through simple APIs for websites & apps. APIs include inventory, cart, checkout, payments and more.
Mountain View
live
NexTravel
W15
nextravel.com
NexTravel is a centralized travel booking platform that helps companies save time and money.
San Francisco
live
Nomiku
W15
nomiku.com
We make sous vide machines that allow anyone to cook restaurant quality dishes in their own home.
San Francisco
live
Notable Labs
W15
notablelabs.com
Personalized drug combination testing service for cancer
San Francisco
live
Omniref
W15
omniref.com
Sticky notes for code. (We're building a community-powered, code-based reference for programmers.)
San Francisco
dead
Open Listings
W15
openlistings.com
A better way to buy a home
Los Angeles
live
Outbound
W15
outbound.io
Create automated messages -- email, iOS/Android push, SMS and web notifications -- that we send in real-time as users take actions inside your product, then measure the effect of each message on user behavior.
San Francisco
exited
Pachyderm
W15
pachyderm.io
Pachyderm is “Git for Data Science.” We offer complete version control for data and give your data science team the same first-class development tools as software developers.
San Francisco
live
Pakible
W15
pakible.com
Custom packaging made simple. Pakible makes it easy for any business to create custom product packaging online. With their service, any company can fully customize and brand their own retail packaging, shipping boxes, or product containers.
San Francisco
live
Paperspace
W15
paperspace.io
Cloud-based virtual desktops-as-a-service.
Brooklyn
live
Pigeonly
W15
pigeon.ly
Our unique platform makes it possible for people to easily search, find and communicate with their inmate using our consumer facing products.
Las Vegas
live
Platzi
W15
platzi.com
Live streaming classes on design, marketing and code. Learn from industry leaders.
Mountain View
live
Pomello
W15
pomello.com
Analytics software that helps companies measure organizational culture, screen talent for 'fit', and drive high performance cultures.
Redwood City
live
Popular Pays
W15
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is the largest, most active, and most reliable marketplace where social media creators and brands meet to create content worth sharing.
Chicago
live
Pretty Instant
W15
prettyinstant.com
Hand selected photographers for all occasions, nationwide. #NoSelfies We also build proprietary photo-marketing technology used by household brands & innovative startups across the country.
Boston
live
Priime
W15
priime.com
Photo editing app on iOS and OSX. It instantly analyzes photos and suggests filters to use based on 56+ photo properties. 100 filters are designed and actually used by modern day professional photographers in work with Nike, Paypal, Land Rover, Vogue
San Francisco
live
Qventus
W15
analyticsmd.com
We help hospitals run efficiently by predicting department resource needs and providing front line staff with real-time resource allocation guidance.
Mountain View
live
Raven Tech
W15
raventech.com
Our vision is to build the next generation of iOS or Android, to fundamentally change how we interact with our mobile devices. We start from Flow 1.0, you use voice to access hundreds of apps' data and services from the cloud in real time.
Beijing
exited
Razorpay
W15
razorpay.com
A modern online payment gateway for India
Bangalore
live
ReadMe
W15
readme.io
ReadMe provides every company the ability to quickly and easily create beautiful documentation, and build loyal and productive developer communities.
San Francisco
live
Remix
W15
remix.com
A real life SimCity. ????????
San Francisco
live
ReSchedule Med
W15
reschedulemed.com
We help medical residency programs create and manage their schedules, by providing end to end scheduling workflows.
New York
dead
Rescue Forensics
W15
rescueforensics.com
Actionable human trafficking intelligence
Texas
exited
Seed
W15
seed.co
Mobile banking for small business.
San Francisco
live
Shift Labs
W15
shiftlabs.com
Makers of simple, affordable medical devices for low resource healthcare settings. Our award-winning DripAssist Infusion Rate Monitor provides safe, continuous monitoring for gravity IV infusions to ensure proper medication dosage in any environment.
Seattle
live
Shift Messenger
W15
shiftmessenger.com
Real-time communication solution for retail and restaurant employees.
San Francisco
live
SigOpt
W15
sigopt.com
SigOpt takes any research pipeline and tunes it, right in place, boosting your business objectives. Our cloud-based ensemble of optimization algorithms is proven and seamless to deploy.
San Francisco
live
SIRUM
W15
sirum.org
SIRUM is a “match.com” for unused medicine. We connect institutional surplus medicine with safety-net clinics.
Stanford
live
Smarking
W15
smarking.com
Data analytics SaaS for parking businesses
San Francisco
live
SmartSpot
W15
smartspot.io
Retrofitting gyms with personal training hardware
San Francisco
live
Smyte
W15
smyte.com
Smyte stops bad actors on social networks and marketplaces.
San Francisco
live
Spark Gift
W15
sparkgift.com
SparkGift makes it easy to send stocks and index funds as gifts to friends and family.
San Francisco
exited
Spire
W15
spire.io
Realtime mindfulness and chronic disease sensor platform
San Francisco
live
Spoil
W15
spoil.co
Spoil is gifting for the Snapchat generation.
San Francisco
live
Standard Cyborg
W15
standardcyborg.com
The Modern Platform for Prosthetics and Orthotics
San Francisco
live
Tab
W15
tab.travel
Booking and payment platform for travellers abroad – cheaper and safer for travellers & tourist businesses.
London
live
TARA
W15
tara.ai
AI project manager, leading software development.
San Jose
live
TeamNote
W15
teamnoteapp.com
Mobile Productivity (Slack for mobile workforces)
Hong Kong
live
Tech in Asia
W15
techinasia.com
Tech in Asia is a media, events, and jobs platform for Asia’s tech communities.
live
The Human Utility
W15
detroitwaterproject.org
The Human Utility seeks to eliminate water service disconnections for low-income and elderly people using crowds and data.
live
themidgame
W15
themidgame.com
Promote brands through social media influencers
Sunnyvale
live
ThinAir
W15
thinair.com
Intelligent data security for teams
Palo Alto
live
Trackin
W15
trackin.co
Software for real-time intra-city delivery. From online ordering, to real-time tracking, to customer follow-up, we've got you covered. We're also behind the first on-demand catering marketplace called MobyDish : http://www.mobydish.com
San Francisco
live
Transcriptic
W15
transcriptic.com
The robotic cloud laboratory for the life sciences.
Menlo Park
live
Treeline
W15
treeline.io
Treeline allows anyone (including non-technical founders and front-end developers) to develop backends and APIs. Built by the core team behind Sails, the most popular+trusted MVC framework for Node.js.
Underground Cellar
W15
undergroundcellar.com
Wine deals without bastardizing brands.
San Francisco
live
Valor Water Analytics
W15
valorwater.com
Valor Water Analytics delivers a SaaS platform to utilities to detect and address water loss.
San Francisco
live
Vanhawks
W15
vanhawks.com
We are making the smart carbon fibre commuting bike and platform for smart bikes. Valour, our first product has turn-by-turn direction, blind spot detection system, anti-theft and best route suggestions through data to take you from point a to b.
Toronto
exited
Vertical
W15
vertical.ai
A.I. Software to enable highly sophisticated behaviors on drones.
Mountain View
live
VetPronto
W15
vetpronto.com
On demand veterinary house calls.
San Francisco
live
WayUp
W15
wayup.com
Marketplace for college students and recent graduates to find and apply for jobs and internships.
New York
live
Wink Health
W15
winkhealth.com
The digital sleep clinic
San Francisco
live
WorkLife
W15
worklife.com
WorkLife is a SaaS application that helps teams have more effective meetings.
San Francisco
exited
X-Zell
W15
x-zell.com
We make cancer a curable disease. X-Zell removes healthy cells from standard blood samples and visualizes leftover circulating tumor cells on laboratory slides, seamlessly integrating into routine laboratory workflows.
Wilmington
live
YesGraph
W15
yesgraph.com
YesGraph recommends exactly who a user should invite to an app. Our API can help boost the performance of sharing, referral, and invite flows. If you have a social application or a referral program, we should talk!
Palo Alto
exited
Yhat
W15
yhat.com
End-to-end data science lifecycle management platform.
New York
exited
Zenflow
W15
zenflow.com
We're building a better device to treat urinary retention caused by BPH or enlarged prostate, which affects most men at some point in life. Our 10-minute office procedure permanently relieves symptoms, improving quality of life for millions of men.
South San Francisco
live
Alchemy
S14
alchemynano.com
Thin, transparent films for automobile windshields to prevent stone chips, block solar infrared heat, and prevent frost.
Aptible
S14
aptible.com
HIPAA platform as a service
Denver
live
Backpack
S14
backpackbang.com
Marketplace to get stuff from overseas
Menlo Park
live
Bannerman
S14
bannerman.com
Providing Security Guards for Every Business
San Francisco
live
Bayes Impact
S14
bayesimpact.org
Nonprofit that brings data science solutions to big social problems
San Francisco
live
Beep
S14
beepnetworks.com
Cellular networks for IoT.
San Francisco
live
Bikanta
S14
bikanta.com
Nano-diamonds for cancer detection
Berkeley
live
BillForward
S14
billforward.net
Subscription billing, rate plan management and analytics as a service. We help you optimise your product rate plans, if you have a subscription based offering we can help!
San Francisco
live
Bitaccess
S14
bitaccess.co
We make bitcoin simple.
Ottawa
live
Blockspring
S14
blockspring.com
Blockspring automates data collection by connecting your favorite tools to APIs.
San Francisco
live
Blockstack
S14
blockstack.com
Blockstack is a new decentralized internet where you own your data and your apps run locally without remote servers.
New York
live
Carlypso
S14
carlypso.com
Used car marketplace
San Carlos
exited
Checkr
S14
checkr.io
Background check API
San Francisco
live
Cheddar
S14
cheddarcard.com
The Best Mobile Checking Account
dead
Clara Labs
S14
claralabs.com
Schedule meetings
San Francisco
live
Cognito
S14
cognitohq.com
Frictionless, modern identity verification that starts with just a phone number.
Color Dating
S14
slidemailapp.com
Actually pivoted to a dating app. Boom! http://www.colordatingapp.com
San Francisco
live
Craft Coffee
S14
craftcoffee.com
A better way to buy coffee
Brooklyn
live
Doblet
S14
doblet.com
Doblet solves the phone battery problem. We're building the first truly mobile power network, with patent-pending Apple-approved smart battery tech. Pick up and drop off anywhere -- now in 1000+ restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms and offices around SF!
San Francisco
live
Fixed
S14
getfixed.me
iPhone app to fight your parking tickets.
San Francisco
exited
Flaviar
S14
flaviar.com
Try-at-home service for fine spirits
London
live
Flynn
S14
flynn.io
Flynn is an open source Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Newark
live
Flytenow
S14
flytenow.com
Ride sharing for small planes
San Francisco
dead
Front
S14
frontapp.com
Collaborative Inbox for Companies
San Francisco
live
Ginkgo Bioworks
S14
ginkgobioworks.com
The organism company.
Boston
live
GovPredict
S14
govpredict.com
Bloomberg for government data.
Washington
live
Greentoe
S14
greentoe.com
Name Your Price for products
San Francisco
live
HauteDay
S14
hauteday.com
Gaming Meets Women's Shopping.
Carlsbad
live
Helion
S14
helionenergy.com
Fusion, the future of energy.
Redmond
live
Hive
S14
hive.co
We help brands build, engage, and monetize their audiences online.
Waterloo
live
Hublo
S14
hublo.com
Hublo is making data-driven marketing simpler. It's a super simple tool, allowing marketers to set-up analytics, monitor precisely what's happening on their website and launch remarketing campaigns without relying on their IT teams.
Paris
live
Hyperpad
S14
tappabl.com
Hypercard for iPad. Allows non-technical people to create media rich interactive apps like mobile games then publish them to the App store as native apps with out writing a single line of code.
London
live
Impraise
S14
impraise.com
Web & mobile platform for real-time performance check-ins, recognition & coaching
New York
live
In Your Corner
S14
inyourcorneronline.com
We've transformed traditional therapy into an experience that is affordable, approachable & anonymous. Through video + written consultations, we connect clients with licensed therapists online so you can get the support you need when you need it.
New York
live
Kash
S14
withkash.com
We are fixing how money works.
San Francisco
live
Lawn Love
S14
lawnlove.com
Modern, on-demand lawn care service. Book a skilled, experienced lawn technician in under two minutes, and manage everything seamlessly from your phone or web browser.
San Diego
live
ListRunner
S14
listrunnerapp.com
Replaces paper patient lists for doctors.
California City
live
MetricWire
S14
metricwire.com
Mobile surveys for researchers
Kitchener
live
MTailor
S14
mtailor.com
Get measured by your phone in under 30 seconds for perfect fitting custom clothing
San Francisco
live
Naytev
S14
naytev.com
Naytev optimizes social sharing, boosting traffic and engagement for digital content providers.
San Francisco
live
Neptune.io
S14
neptune.io
A self-healing platform to enrich and fix server alerts automatically
San Mateo
live
Nightingale
S14
nightingaleapp.com
App for managing care of autistic students
San Francisco
live
Oklo
S14
oklo.com
Emission free, always on power.
Mountain View
live
One Codex
S14
onecodex.com
Genomic search and discovery.
San Francisco
live
Owners Circle
S14
ownerscircle.com
Kickstarter for local businesses
Paid
S14
paidlabs.com
Autopilot for Accounts Receivable
San Francisco
live
Parenthoods
S14
parenthoods.co
Communities for expecting and new parents.
San Francisco
live
Payable
S14
payable.com
Simple payments and tax compliance for your contract workforce.
San Francisco
exited
Permutive
S14
permutive.com
Platform for real-time personalization
London
live
PersistIQ
S14
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is the leading sales technology company that combines the human element of sales with intelligence and automation where it counts. In short, PersistIQ makes salespeople and organizations more effective than ever before.
San Mateo
live
PicnicHealth
S14
picnichealth.com
Your Medical Record Concierge
San Francisco
live
Product Hunt
S14
producthunt.com
Hacker News for Products
San Francisco
exited
Protocol Labs
S14
ipn.io
IPFS -- new hypermedia distribution protocol to replace HTTP (git + bittorrent) Filecoin -- cryptocurrency operated file storage network
San Francisco
live
Quora
S14
quora.com
Q&A platform
Mountain View
live
Ravti
S14
ravti.com
Software to track, manage, and procure HVAC for commercial real estate.
Tampa
live
Replenish
S14
getreplenish.com
Keurig machine for smoothies.
San Francisco
live
Rigetti Computing
S14
rigetti.com
Quantum coherent supercomputing.
Berkeley
live
Roomstorm
S14
roomstorm.com
Real time B2B hotel room marketplace for various industries specializing in hotel and airline guest reaccommodations.
Redwood City
live
Roost
S14
goroost.com
Web push notifications.
New York
live
SalesSift
S14
salessift.com
Intelligent Lead Sourcing
SFOX
S14
sfox.com
Crypto-currency trading platform.
Los Angeles
live
Shift
S14
shiftpayments.com
API platform for partners to issue branded debit and credit cards to their end users.
Santa Monica
live
ShipBob
S14
shipbob.com
Providing Amazon level logistics to e-commerce businesses.
Chicago
live
Shout
S14
useshout.com
Real-Time Classifieds
New York
live
Sliced Investing
S14
slicedinvesting.com
Crowdfunding for hedge funds
San Francisco
live
Spot Angels
S14
spotangels.com
Mapping cities spot by spot to fix parking.
San Francisco
live
TAXA Biotechnologies
S14
taxa.com
We enable cheaper, faster, and better genetic engineering of plants. We offer our platform both as a service and use it internally to develop our own engineered plants, eg fragrant moss. Currently raising money on www.wefunder.com/taxa
San Francisco
live
Tenjin
S14
tenjin.io
Mobile marketing analytics and infrastructure
San Francisco
live
Think Gaming
S14
thinkgaming.com
We provide market data on the mobile games business to developers, investors, and sales teams.
New York
live
Tule Technologies
S14
tuletechnologies.com
On-farm sensors providing remote insights. The only company that can measure crop water use and crop stress over a broad area and prescribe an irrigation quantity for optimal results.
San Francisco
live
uBiome
S14
ubiome.com
Using Big Data and crowdscience to unlock the secrets of the human microbiome
San Francisco
live
Unwind Me
S14
unwind.me
Homejoy for massage
San Francisco
exited
UserGems
S14
usergems.com
Identify and Engage Micro-Influencers among your Users
VizeraLabs
S14
vizeralabs.com
Fabric projector furniture sales
Sunnyvale
live
Weave
S14
weave.in
AI-assisted professional networking.
San Francisco
dead
Whirl
S14
getwhirl.com
Pay instantly with your fingerprint.
South San Francisco
live
Women.com
S14
women.com
Quora/Cosmo for women
San Mateo
live
Zen99
S14
tryzen99.com
Tax and insurance tools for independent contractors
San Francisco
live
Zenamins
S14
zenamins.com
Personalized health company doing customized vitamin packs on subscription and creating a platform for consumable health products.
San Francisco
live
Zip Phone
S14
awaaz.mobi
Whatsapp for voice
Zoomer
S14
zoomerdelivery.com
Outsourced, high volume food delivery
Philadelphia
live
42
W14
42technologies.com
Analytics for retailers
San Francisco
live
Abacus
W14
abacus.com
Making expense reports obsolete. Abacus is the easiest way for you to reimburse your team, reconcile corporate credit cards, and implement your expense policy. Sign up for a free trial.
New York
live
AirHelp
W14
airhelp.com
AirHelp helps air passengers get compensation for delayed, cancelled and overbooked flights. Proud to be hated by the world's leading airlines!
New York
live
AirPair
W14
airpair.com
Instant access to the world's best software experts via video chat and screen sharing.
San Francisco
live
Algolia
W14
algolia.com
With 50 data centers in 15 regions, Algolia is the fastest, most relevant hosted search platform. Designed from the ground up to optimize both user and developer experience, Algolia serves billions of queries weekly for more than 1800 customers.
San Francisco
live
Ambition
W14
ambition.com
Performance management for the Millennial workforce. Transparency, accountability, motivation around daily activities to drive long-term results.
Chattanooga
live
AptDeco
W14
aptdeco.com
AptDeco is a peer to peer marketplace for buying and selling furniture. Delivery included!
New York
live
Bellabeat
W14
bellabeat.com
Quantified self for pregnancy
San Francisco
live
Boostable
W14
boostable.com
Advertising platform tools for marketplace sellers.
San Francisco
live
Cambly
W14
cambly.com
On-demand access to English tutors over video chat.
San Francisco
live
CareMessage
W14
caremessage.org
Patient engagement using text messaging
San Francisco
live
Chargehound
W14
chargehound.com
Automate your chargeback dispute process.
ClearTax
W14
cleartax.in
Intuit of India.
New Delhi
live
CodeCombat
W14
codecombat.com
Multiplayer programming game that teaches Python and JavaScript to kids 8-18.
San Francisco
live
CodeNow
W14
codenow.org
Our mission is to diversify the talent pipeline of students who pursue computer science and technology. We do this by providing free out-of-school computer programming training to students hosted at tech companies.
New York
live
Cruise
W14
getcruise.com
Self-driving cars.
San Francisco
exited
Dating Ring
W14
datingring.com
In person matchmaking meets group dating. We do the work. You go on dates.
New York
live
Drive Pulse
W14
drivepulseapp.com
Device tracks & monitors your car
Stanford
dead
Edyn
W14
edyn.com
Nest for lawn and garden
Oakland
live
Eventjoy
W14
eventjoy.com
Fee-free ticketing, optimized for mobile.
San Francisco
exited
Flexport
W14
flexport.com
Flexport's mission is to fix the user experience in global trade. As an international freight forwarder built around a modern technology stack, our aim is to create a seamless web of global commerce.
San Francisco
live
Framed Data
W14
frameddata.com
Predicted churn for enterprises. Acquired by Square in March 2016.
San Francisco
exited
Futureleague
W14
futureleague.co
Engineering and Programming for Kids 6-12 with a focus on creativity, teamwork, and design thinking. In private beta, in-person, soon to be online
San Francisco
live
GBatteries
W14
gbatteries.com
Enabling li-ion batteries to charge extremely fast while retaining long cycle life using smart control algorithms.
Ottawa
live
Gobble
W14
gobble.com
Daily meal delivery, personalized to your tastes.
Palo Alto
live
Guesty
W14
guesty.com
The management platform for the short term rental industry
San Francisco
live
HoverChat
W14
hoverchat.com
Message without interrupting what you're doing
Santa Clara
dead
Immunity Project
W14
immunityproject.org
The free HIV vaccine.
San Francisco
live
Kimono Labs
W14
kimonolabs.com
Create APIs where they don't exist. With kimono you can quickly extract unstructured data from websites and turn it into clean APIs to use in your applications and services.
San Francisco
exited
Kuna Systems
W14
getkuna.com
We're making a smart, front door camera with intercom that lets you answer your front door from anywhere in the world, and see who's coming and going at your house.
Burlingame
live
Liftigniter
W14
liftigniter.com
Machine Learning personalization for dynamic digital properties - predict user impression actions in real-time. 80%+ average improvements in conversion, CTR, and engagement within 7 days. Billions of page views/mo served.
San Francisco
live
MadeSolid
W14
madesolid.com
Functional 3D printing materials.
Emeryville
live
Memebox
W14
memebox.com
Full Stack Beauty Ecommerce
MerryMint
W14
merrymint.co
The best local food & drink delivered for office celebrations
San Francisco
live
MixerBox
W14
mixerbox.com
Unified Music Player
Palo Alto
live
Motionlead
W14
motionlead.com
Animated mobile ads.
Paris
live
Move Loot
W14
moveloot.com
Move Loot is the most convenient and economical way to buy and sell used furniture online.
San Francisco
live
Next Caller
W14
nextcaller.com
Advanced Caller ID for Businesses | We provide the name, address, and email of your inbound callers.
New York
live
Noora Health
W14
noorahealth.org
Training patient families with health skills to improve outcomes and save lives.
Stanford
live
One Degree
W14
1degree.org
We help low-income families find and access poverty-fighting social services. Think Yelp for community resources. Our service area covers 600,000+ people in need in SF, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Click 'Contribute' to help us scale our work.
San Francisco
live
OpenCurriculum
W14
opencurriculum.org
Helping K-12 teachers and school administrators build awesome curriculum.
Mountain View
live
Orankl
W14
orankl.com
Ecommerce infrastructure as a service.
Mountain View
live
PiinPoint
W14
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint tells retail businesses where to place their locations to maximize return on investment.
Kitchener
live
PipelineDB
W14
pipelinedb.com
Open-source relational database that runs SQL queries continuously on streaming data, incrementally storing results in tables.
San Francisco
live
Povio
W14
poviolabs.com
We build software for the best* startups in the world. We do it faster and cheaper than if they would have built it by themselves. Our speciality is that we can start right away. Search Bookface for testimonials from our clients. *YC
San Francisco
live
PushBullet
W14
pushbullet.com
Push things to your other things.
San Francisco
live
Rocketrip
W14
rocketrip.com
Rocketrip helps companies save money on travel expenses by aligning employee interest with company policy.
New York
live
Sendwithus
W14
sendwithus.com
Turn your email provider into a growth marketing platform. Templates, A/B Tests, Drip Campaigns, Segments, and Analytics for Mailgun, SendGrid, Mandrill, and SparkPost.
San Francisco
live
Shoobs
W14
shoobs.com
We help you find and book tickets to great entertainment events that match your taste.
London
live
SketchDeck
W14
sketchdeck.com
Scalable & delightful design for marketing teams
Sunnyvale
live
Snapdocs
W14
snapdocs.com
Mortgage automation
San Francisco
live
StackLead
W14
stacklead.com
Lead intelligence as a service. We want to be your personal lead consultants--email us at founders@stacklead.com and we'll help you generate and prioritize leads.
San Francisco
live
Style Lend
W14
stylelend.com
P2P dress rental.
New York
live
Taplytics
W14
taplytics.com
We make your native mobile interface completely dynamic. So you can react to your analytics and optimize your native mobile app in real-time.
Toronto
live
Terravion
W14
terravion.com
Real time Google Earth for agriculture -- imagery collected weekly during the growing season by our aircraft. TerrAvion collects >100x more mapped area in any week/month than the whole electric drone industry combined.
San Leandro
live
Theorem LP
W14
theoremlp.com
Theorem conducts independent underwriting of consumer loans originated by banks, credit cards companies and other lenders. We utilize this information to manage institutional capital and advise loan securitizations.
Threadable
W14
threadable.com
Mailing lists 2.0. Threadable makes group email less noisy and more actionable.
San Francisco
exited
TradeBlock
W14
tradeblock.com
Digital currency data and analysis
New York
live
TrueVault
W14
truevault.com
TrueVault is Fort Knox for data. A Backend-as-a-Service built specifically with data security in mind, TrueVault is the secure data store for products in healthcare, finance, consumer electronics and IoT.
Redwood City
live
Two Tap
W14
twotap.com
Two Tap connects retailers to companies that want to sell their products, in apps or sites, domestic or internationally Two Tap Crossborder is risk-free for retailers and it allows anyone outside of the US to order products from 1000s of US stores
San Francisco
live
Unbabel
W14
unbabel.com
AI Powered Translation as a Service
San Francisco
live
Vidpresso
W14
vidpresso.com
We help media companies, brands and celebrities create high quality broadcasts for Facebook Live.
Ogden
live
Weave Communications
W14
getweave.com
Weave is a next generation phone system and service for SMBs. Weave combines voice, SMS, and email with the business's CRM.
Lehi
live
Whirlscape
W14
getdango.com
Mobile keyboards + emoji + deep learning. We make Dango. We also made the Minuum keyboard.
Wit.ai
W14
wit.ai
Natural Language for Developers -- Wit is an API that makes it easy for developers to create apps that you can talk and text to. It turns speech or text into actionable data.
Palo Alto
exited
Yumbin
W14
yumbin.com
App replaces office vending.
San Francisco
dead
Zesty
W14
zesty.com
Zesty serves delicious, healthy meals from the best local restaurants to your office.
San Francisco
live
Zidisha
W14
zidisha.org
Direct P2P lending across the international wealth divide.
Sterling
live
Zinc
W14
zinc.io
The secret backbone of e-commerce. The Zinc API knows all products for sale on the internet and lets you buy them.
Palo Alto
live
ZowPow
W14
zowpow.com
Wireless toy game controllers for mobile games.
San Francisco
live
7cups
S13
7cups.com
7 Cups is an emotional support service that matches up people that need support with active listeners and therapists.
Virginia Beach
live
Amulyte
S13
amulyte.com
Remote monitoring & activity tracking system for seniors.
Mountain View
live
Apptimize
S13
apptimize.com
Apptimize lets mobile teams innovate faster to create an amazing user experience. Our tech lets you instantly update your native Android and iOS apps for A/B testing, feature flagging, and changes without having to go through the App/ Play Stores.
San Francisco
live
Asseta
S13
asseta.com
Marketplace for industrial spare parts and capital equipment.
San Francisco
live
BloomThat
S13
bloomthat.com
Uber for Flowers.
San Francisco
live
Bop.fm
S13
bop.fm
Canonical permalinks for songs.
San Francisco
exited
Butter Systems
S13
buttersystems.com
Replacing the paper restaurant menu with an interactive experience at the table.
San Francisco
live
Buttercoin
S13
buttercoin.com
Bitcoin Marketplace
Palo Alto
dead
Casetext
S13
casetext.com
We make the world's laws free and understandable.
San Francisco
live
CoreOS
S13
coreos.com
Enterprise Linux distribution that dramatically improves security and speed of application deployment.
San Francisco
live
Cratejoy
S13
cratejoy.com
Cratejoy is the platform for subscriptions
Austin
live
Crowdery
S13
crowdery.com
[Now Clara, YC S14- claralabs.com]
Mountain View
live
Datarank
S13
datarank.com
Making sense of social data. (Acquired by SimplyMeasured.)
Fayetteville
exited
DoorDash
S13
doordash.com
Restaurant delivery.
San Francisco
live
EasyPost
S13
easypost.com
Shipping API
San Francisco
live
Echo Locker
S13
echolocker.com
Android lock screen
live
Estimote
S13
estimote.com
Software/hardware platform for context-aware app developers
New York
live
Floobits
S13
floobits.com
Real-time collaborative editing in the browser with support for Sublime, Vim, and Emacs. Focused right now on remote pair programming.
San Francisco
live
Glio
S13
glio.com
Amazon Marketplace for Latin America
Rio De Janeiro
live
GoComm
S13
gocomm.com
Mobile communications platform for teams working on live events
Mountain View
live
Graft Concepts
S13
graftconcepts.com
Graft Concepts makes unique iPhone cases and other mobile accessories
Arcadia
live
Hackermeter
S13
hackermeter.com
Replacing resume screening with code challenges.
San Francisco
exited
Hum
S13
letshum.com
A chat program that integrates with email, with presence.
San Francisco
live
imHome
S13
imhomeapp.com
We're creating technology to make families happier with a messaging app for the family
Mountain View
live
Ixiplay
S13
ixiplay.com
Engaging, expressive & Android hackable robot buddy for playful interaction.
live
Jerpix
S13
jerpix.com
Digital, asynchronous collectible card game.
San Francisco
live
Kivo
S13
kivo.com
Git for Documents
London
live
Layer By Layer
S13
layerbylayer.com
Acquired by MakerBot in February 2014. A marketplace for 3D printable products - just like the iTunes app store, but for 3D printing. We don't sell physical products, and we don't sell design files, but rather we sell single prints.
Mountain View
exited
Le Tote
S13
letote.com
Subscription service for women's apparel & accessories.
San Francisco
live
Lob
S13
lob.com
Lob offers a suite of print and mail APIs that enables companies to send postcards, letters, checks, photos, and more.
San Francisco
live
LocalOn
S13
localon.com
Web marketing for SMBs & merchants associations.
San Francisco
live
Lumoid
S13
lumoid.com
We are a try before you buy service for consumer electronics.
San Francisco
live
Meta
S13
getameta.com
Augmented reality glasses.
San Mateo
live
One Month
S13
onemonth.com
One Month's affordable online bootcamps teach people how to code in just one month. Topics include Python, Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, and Front-end Development. For a full list of courses, visit https://onemonth.com/courses.
New York
live
Panorama Education
S13
panoramaed.com
Data analytics for public schools
Boston
live
RealCrowd
S13
realcrowd.com
Crowdinvesting for Real Estate
Palo Alto
live
Reebee
S13
reebee.com
Flyer app.
Kitchener
live
Regalii
S13
regalii.com
API for payments anywhere in the world
New York
live
Rickshaw
S13
gorickshaw.com
Same day local delivery, via API. Currently operating in SF.
San Francisco
exited
Senic
S13
senic.com
Senic is a hardware and software company building the body for the 'brains' and AI of your smart home. Senic integrates electronics, including sensors and microphones into simple and beautifully designed objects that make technology accessible.
Menlo Park
live
SimpleLegal
S13
simplelegal.com
Legal spend, matter, accrual and IP management software for in-house counsel.
Mountain View
live
SoundFocus
S13
soundfocus.com
We are giving you 20/20 hearing when listening to the devices you already own and love - no hardware required.
San Francisco
live
SpoonRocket
S13
spoonrocket.com
Meals Delivered in 10 Minutes
Berkeley
exited
Standard Treasury
S13
standardtreasury.com
Banking APIs; acquired by Silicon Valley Bank in August 2015
San Francisco
exited
StatusPage
S13
statuspage.io
The best way to communicate with users around downtime.
Denver
exited
Teleborder
S13
teleborder.com
Dashboard for companies to manage immigration for their employees.
San Francisco
exited
True Link
S13
truelinkfinancial.com
Diversified financial services for seniors
San Francisco
live
URX
S13
urx.com
Mobile ads that users like. Acquired by Pinterest in May 2016.
San Francisco
exited
Watchsend
S13
watchsend.com
Videos of your iOS apps
San Francisco
live
Webflow
S13
webflow.com
Dynamic website builder.
San Francisco
live
Weilos
S13
weilos.com
Weight loss coaching.
San Francisco
exited
Airware
W13
airware.com
A Hardware, Software, and Cloud Services platform for commercial drones.
San Francisco
live
Appcubator
W13
appcubator.com
The easiest way to prototype web applications.
Mountain View
live
BeatDeck
W13
beatdeck.com
Music, Metrics... Meritocracy. (Upload Music, Connect your Social Media Accounts, Receive Metrics, Perfect Yourself and Predict Success)
Atlanta
live
Bitnami
W13
bitnami.com
The App Store for Server Software
San Francisco
live
BuildZoom
W13
buildzoom.com
BuildZoom is a better way to remodel. Hire a general contractor you can trust, for any type of project. We do tenant improvements, custom home builds, bathroom and kitchen remodels, roofing, and far more. We give contractors $2 billion/year in work.
San Francisco
live
Coin
W13
onlycoin.com
A mobile wallet that allows you to pay everywhere credit cards are accepted. Yes, we solder stuff.
San Francisco
exited
CrowdMed
W13
crowdmed.com
CrowdMed harnesses the wisdom of crowds to solve difficult medical cases online
San Francisco
live
Etleap
W13
etleap.com
ETL for Big Data
San Francisco
live
Experiment
W13
experiment.com
funding and collaboration platform for science
New York
live
Fivetran
W13
fivetran.com
Data infrastructure as a service
San Francisco
live
FlightCar
W13
flightcar.com
FlightCar is the Airbnb of Car Rentals at Airports. We allow people to rent their car out to other travelers while they are gone, so they get free airport parking and make money. Renters get a cheaper rental. We also provide $1m of insurance.
San Francisco
exited
Goldbely
W13
goldbely.com
We make the most regionally famous and downright awesome foods from across the country available for delivery to anywhere in these United States.
San Francisco
live
GrepData
W13
grepdata.com
Big Data Analytics
San Francisco
live
Heap
W13
heapanalytics.com
Heap automatically captures every user interaction in your mobile or web app, letting you generate analytics without writing code or waiting for data.
San Francisco
live
InfluxData
W13
influxdata.com
InfluxData is building the platform for collecting, storing, visualizing, and processing time series data at scale.
San Francisco
live
Interana
W13
interana.com
Hadoop for impatient people.
Redwood City
live
Kalibrr
W13
kalibrr.com
Kalibrr matches people to jobs on the basis of interests, experience and skills and we operate talent marketplaces in Southeast Asia.
San Francisco
live
Lawdingo
W13
lawdingo.com
Lawdingo provides virtual paralegal services to law firms.
New York
live
Lollipuff
W13
lollipuff.com
Online Auctions for Authentic (Women's) Designer Goods
Mountain View
live
Medisas
W13
medisas.com
Medisas simplifies workflow & communication for looking after patients using the next generation of hospital software.
San Francisco
live
MedXT
W13
medxt.com
Radiology in the cloud. X-rays, CAT scans, MRI's, and ultrasounds. Acquired by Box in November 2014.
San Francisco
exited
Meldium
W13
meldium.com
Simple password & identity management for teams. Acquired by LogMeIn in August 2014.
San Francisco
exited
Padlet
W13
padlet.com
Easiest way to put stuff on the Internet
San Francisco
live
Pantelligent
W13
pantelligent.com
Intelligent frying pans that cook everything perfectly.
Sunnyvale
live
PayTango
W13
paytango.com
Simple invoicing
Mountain View
live
Posmetrics
W13
posmetrics.com
Ultra-short feedback surveys on tablets mounted in businesses. Higher response rates allow more powerful data analytics.
Cupertino
exited
Prizeo
W13
prizeo.com
Prizeo partners with top celebrities to raffle off once-in-a-lifetime prizes for charity.
Los Angeles
live
Prophecy Sciences
W13
prophecysciences.com
Predicting workplace performance through neuroscience
San Francisco
live
RoverRide
W13
roversf.com
A universal urban transit app. Given all transportation options available to you, Rover will give you the optimal route choice *right now*, using real-time data for each transit mode.
San Francisco
exited
Screenhero
W13
screenhero.com
Collaborative Screen Sharing — you each get your own mouse, and you're both always in control. Acquired by Slack (Jan '15).
Mountain View
exited
Semantics3
W13
semantics3.com
We are building the world's largest database of product and pricing information.
San Francisco
live
SimplyInsured
W13
simplyinsured.com
We make it simple to buy health insurance online. Don't get confused by deductibles & coinsurances - we give you straightforward costs for your medical needs.
San Francisco
live
Skip
W13
skip.it
SKIP is essentially EZ-Pass for retail stores, allowing consumers to walk out of a store with the items they intend to purchase and get charged automatically, all while securing the merchandise from would-be shoplifters.
New York
live
Sourcery
W13
getsourcery.com
Accounts Payable Automation Catered to Restaurants and Accountants. Sourcery enables companies of all sizes to handle their AP needs in one place.
San Francisco
live
Strikingly
W13
strikingly.com
The easiest way to create a beautiful, mobile optimized website.
Sunnyvale
live
StyleUp
W13
thestyleup.com
StyleUp brings effortless joy to getting dressed with daily, weather-appropriate advice tailored to suit your life and style.
New York
live
Swapbox
W13
swapbox.com
Stop missing deliveries. Ship to Swapbox and pick up at our kiosks.
San Francisco
live
Swish
W13
swish.com
Kickstarter for physical products. Shop exclusive product launches.
Teespring
W13
teespring.com
Retail quality products on-demand. Teespring is a platform that enables anyone to create and sell unique apparel and items that people love, with no cost or risk.
Providence
live
Thalmic
W13
thalmic.com
Wearable computing hardware: biosignal gesture recognition
Kitchener
live
Trainzen
W13
terascore.com
Educational assessments made easy. Eliminating paper-based exams in higher ed.
Sunnyvale
live
VaycayHero
W13
vaycayhero.com
VaycayHero is a marketplace of professionally managed vacation rentals. Acquired by RedAwning in March 2017.
San Francisco
live
Watsi
W13
watsi.org
Watsi is the first global crowdfunding platform for medical treatments.
San Anselmo
live
Wefunder
W13
wefunder.com
Kickstarter for equity. We let anyone invest as little as $100 in startups. We connect startups with a 'street team' of passionate small investors eager to help evangelize.
San Francisco
live
Wevorce
W13
wevorce.com
Changing divorce for good by making it a way less horrible experience for kids, couples and attorneys.
Bothell
live
Zenefits
W13
zenefits.com
Our mission is to make entrepreneurialism easier and accessible to everyone. We solve a universal problem for small businesses, which is to help them hire and manage employees — onboard them, add them to payroll, enroll them in benefits and so on.
San Francisco
live
9gag
S12
9gag.com
Make the world happier.
Hong Kong
live
Amicus
S12
amicushq.com
Tools for nonprofits and political campaigns that win more donors, more members, and more votes.
New York
live
Arc
S12
arccameras.com
aerial videography
BackerKit
S12
backerkit.com
BackerKit is crowdfunding software that helps project creators manage their 1000 biggest fans.
San Francisco
live
Benchling
S12
benchling.com
Collaboration platform for life science research
San Francisco
live
Binary Thumb (Grid)
S12
binarythumb.com
Redesigning spreadsheets for the mobile world
Seattle
live
Boosted
S12
boostedboards.com
Simple, fun, and fast electric vehicles.
San Jose
live
Bufferbox
S12
bufferbox.com
The future of package delivery. We are building a network of automated self-serve kiosks that allow consumers to receive parcels 24/7 from convenient locations. Say goodbye to failed deliveries! Acquired by Google 11/30/2012
Kitchener
exited
Canopy Labs
S12
canopylabs.com
Canopy Labs automates customer analytics for small and medium-sized businesses. We are developing a customer data platform which provides product recommendations, propensity models, and marketing funnel analytics.
Toronto
live
Celery
S12
trycelery.com
Celery is a platform for pre-orders (www.trycelery.com). Accept pre-orders easily and crowdfund on your own website.
San Francisco
exited
Clever
S12
clever.com
Developing applications for education is a data nightmare. Clever's APIs make building on top of student data easy for developers.
San Francisco
live
Coco Controller
S12
milkshakelabs.com
We're building a tactile gaming controller for mobile phones.
Coinbase
S12
coinbase.com
The most popular place to buy and sell digital currency ?? ??
San Francisco
live
Collections
S12
collections.me
Finder for the Cloud
Mountain View
dead
Crohnology
S12
crohnology.com
We turn Patients into Researchers. We empower every patient with tools to contribute towards research for their cure.
San Francisco
exited
DataNitro
S12
datanitro.com
We speed up Excel.
New York
live
Double Robotics
S12
doublerobotics.com
Telepresence robots
Burlingame
live
Dreamforge
S12
dreamforge.me
Simple 3d modeling software for 3d printers.
San Francisco
live
Easel
S12
easel.io
Easel is a visual design tool built for the web. Since the web is viewed in a browser, we believe it should be built in one too.
Lucerne Valley
exited
Eligible
S12
eligible.com
Healthcare Eligibility API
Brooklyn
live
Everyday.me
S12
everyday.me
Everyday.me - Record your life. Store it forever.
live
Flightfox
S12
flightfox.com
Flightfox is a human-powered travel management service. We use deep technical analysis to maximize savings, convenience and comfort for companies and individuals. We also specialize in optimizing company spending and loyalty benefits.
Boulder
live
Framebase
S12
framebase.io
API for video.
San Francisco
dead
Fullstack Academy
S12
fullstackacademy.com
Immersive, effective, efficient code education.
New York
live
FundersClub
S12
fundersclub.com
Online VC
GetGoing
S12
getgoing.com
We are building a 'transparent opaque' airfare and hotel booking site -- we work with a number of top airlines and hotels to offer discounted airfare and hotel rates (think Priceline's Name Your Own Price) without hiding the details of the booking.
San Francisco
exited
Health Sherpa
S12
healthsherpa.com
Private sector Healthcare.gov.
San Francisco
live
Hipset
S12
tracksby.com
The best way for artists to release new music and videos.
Hiptype
S12
hiptype.com
Hiptype is a marketing and analytics platform for eBooks. We can visualize where in a book readers most often annotate and highlight, and where they lose interest and stop reading.
San Francisco
dead
Imgfave
S12
imgfave.com
A fun image sharing community.
San Francisco
live
Ink
S12
filestack.com
Acquired by Xenon Ventures. We enable website developers to hook into various online content sources (Dropbox, Facebook, Github, Gmail, et. al) with a single line of javascript. Thinking of dealing with files or Oauth? Talk to us first.
San Antonio
live
Instacart
S12
instacart.com
Groceries delivered fast.
San Francisco
live
Kamcord
S12
kamcord.com
Kamcord provides an online service that fundamentally changes how people share the internet.
San Francisco
live
Keychain Logistics
S12
keychainlogistics.com
Software that connects the supply side of companies that ship product with independent carriers that move product.
San Francisco
live
Kippt
S12
kippt.com
Kippt is like GitHub for your online information. We help you to build your and your team's professional library of online resources.
San Francisco
exited
Knowmia
S12
knowmia.com
Pandora meets Yelp for K-12 educational videos. We match each student with the best teachers for their individual learning style to help them grasp key concepts for school.
Okemos
exited
LeanMarket
S12
lean.com
Mobile advertising
Mountain View
live
Lever
S12
lever.co
Lever is an Applicant Tracking System + Talent CRM. It effortlessly fits the hiring needs of companies today.
San Francisco
live
Light Table/Eve
S12
witheve.com
Eve is our way of bringing the power of computation to everyone, not by making everyone a programmer but by finding a better way for us to interact with computers
San Francisco
live
Markupwand
S12
goyaka.com
TBD
live
Mattermark
S12
mattermark.com
Big Data Meets Startup Investing The best tool for tracking and benchmarking more than 200,000 startups from around the world.
San Francisco
live
Mattermost
S12
mattermost.com
Open source, self-hosted Slack-alternative
Palo Alto
live
MicroEval
S12
microeval.com
Changing the way companies review employee performance with quantitative, short, easy-to-do evaluations.
Hamlin
live
Mth Sense
S12
mthsense.com
We're a mobile on-device profiling and ad-serving platform initially focused on in-app ads. We profile the user based on device data but ensure user privacy by keeping the data on-device.
San Jose
live
Natero
S12
natero.com
Data-driven customer success platform for B2B SaaS.
Mountain View
live
NewsBlur
S12
newsblur.com
NewsBlur is a personal news reader that brings people together to talk about the world. A new sound of an old instrument.
San Francisco
live
OctaveWealth
S12
octavewealth.com
The honest 401(k). Helping employees keep more of their retirement savings.
San Francisco
live
OmniVirt
S12
omnivirt.com
OmniVirt is the leading VR Advertising platform for brands and publishers. We power VR experiences for clients like Toyota, Infiniti, Samsung, and Johnnie Walker with publishers like the The New York Times, AOL, Time Inc, Vice Media and more.
San Francisco
live
Parallel Universe
S12
paralleluniverse.co
Helping developers scale their applications with ease.
live
Partnered
S12
partnered.com
Partnered is a digital platform automating business development partnerships between brands and startups.
San Francisco
live
Pixate
S12
pixate.com
Mobile application prototyping. Now part of Google.
Palo Alto
exited
Plivo
S12
plivo.com
APIs for Voice calls and SMS
San Francisco
live
Profig
S12
profig.com
The phone system for businesses. Manage everything from your company phone system to outbound sales call centers to inbound customer support call centers, all from a single dashboard.
Mountain View
live
Rainforest
S12
rainforestqa.com
Dead simple testing. The fastest, easiest way to test your website. Say no to manual QA!
San Francisco
live
ReelSurfer
S12
reelsurfer.com
Clip and share any video from any website.
Menlo Park
live
RegistryLove
S12
registrylove.com
Cross-store wedding registry.
Cupertino
dead
Scoutzie
S12
scoutzie.com
Scoutzie is a curated community for the best mobile designers. If your startup is looking for a great designer, let us know and we will work with you to find the best possible match.
Mountain View
live
SmartAsset
S12
smartasset.com
The easiest way to make and understand important personal finance decisions.
New York
live
Soylent
S12
soylent.com
Soylent is a simple, nutritious, and affordable food that possesses all the essential ingredients a body needs to be healthy.
Los Angeles
live
Statwing
S12
statwing.com
Dead simple statistical analysis software. Like R or SPSS but easy to use. Acquired by Qualtrics in May 2016.
San Francisco
exited
Streem
S12
streem.com
Acquired by Box in June 2014. We built: (1) a native win/mac filesystem to access files in the cloud directly via native desktop apps with no syncing required; (2) an on-the-fly adaptive bitrate video transcoder for web/mobile streaming.
San Francisco
exited
Study Edge
S12
studyedge.com
Supplemental Educational Resources Through Web and Mobile
Gainesville
live
Submittable
S12
submittable.com
The best way to accept and curate digital content.
Missoula
live
Survata
S12
survata.com
We let brands measure consumer preferences & behavior.
San Francisco
live
Svbtle
S12
svbtle.com
Curated blog network
San Francisco
live
Tastemaker
S12
tastemaker.com
Interior design marketplace and online retailer
San Francisco
live
Testmunk
S12
testmunk.com
Automating mobile app testing.
live
Thread
S12
thread.com
Thread makes it incredibly easy to dress well. We do this by giving people their own personal stylist, for free. They help you save you time and find things that look amazing on you. Shopping will never be the same again.
London
live
TomoGuides
S12