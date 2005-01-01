We are Cloudera, for Spinnaker. As enterprises move into the cloud, their deployment pipelines break. Netflix invented & OSS'd Spinnaker to fix this. Armory is commercializing it. More at http://go.Armory.io/Evaluate
Bicycle AI provides customer support as a service. We work on top of existing helpdesks and respond to repetitive and routine support requests. We’ve built a full stack solution that marries human & machine intelligence.
At CBAS we are standardizing the hardware & software interface between the body and any bionic device. Our aim is to enable high functionality bionics for treating health conditions to be easily and cheaply developed & delivered to patients.
Fitbit for dairy cows. Farms use cowlar's alerts & recommendations to improve dairy margins by 30%. We charge $3 / month per cow for the service. We are IoT & machine learning experts solving a real problem for dairy farms.
Hogaru provides professional cleaning services to millions of small and medium sized businesses in Latin America. Differently from marketplaces, we employ directly our cleaners, to retain them for the long term and maintain high quality standards.
Humi is beautiful, free HR software in the cloud. We make money by brokering insurance to the companies on our platform, and by charging for our more advanced modules (Applicant tracking, Employee performance, etc).
Indee develops hardware for gene delivery. Our focus is on gene-modified cell therapy production. Gene-modified cell therapies are the most effective platform for patients with late-stage and advanced disease.
IQBOXY is machine powered bookkeeping for your business. It empowers businesses & the growing 53m gig economy with mobile and cloud applications to centralize their business transactions. Allowing IQBoxy machines to do the rest in real-time.
We build MDacne, a mobile app that helps people solve their skin problems using computer vision. 500M people have acne of them are 90% untreated. MDacne provides them a complete mobile acne solution from their.
Moneytis is the cheapest way to send money between 2 countries. People come on our website, put the amount they want to send and where they want to send it. We compare the prices between the 60 top providers and use the cheapest to send their money.
Online college career service. Parents pay $7,500 and our platform automatically connects students with professionals from successful companies who coach them on picking the right career and preparing for interviews. 100% of students get offers.
Pilot lets companies build teams from our pool of vetted engineering and design talent. Our platform handles contracts, invoicing, payments and more. We’re trying to make adding talent to your team as easy as a single click.
Former Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Quant, PhD in Machine Learning @ Oxford, paid for by Google, building AI Powered Hedge Fund, committed to charging 0% Management Fees. Return: 40%, Sharpe Ratio: 3.2.
Fastest Storage Engine with the Best Compression, we enables direct search on highly compressed data, making databases 200X faster random read with 10X smaller storage,resulting in larger scalability with lower cost for big data/cloud applications
We're your non-profit portfolio managers. We make giving to high-impact charities as easy as investing with Vanguard. We're building a community of donors who put outcomes first and give with the head as well as the heart.
Tress is a social community for black women's hairstyles. We are building a social community for black women to discover hairstyle inspiration, find stylists, buy products and discuss their hair needs with an engaged community.
Aptonomy has developed intelligent security drones that serve as your flying security guards. They tirelessly patrol outside your property around the clock, and actively deter crime by establishing physical presence at the site.
The first personal assistant for frontline healthcare teams. We get nurses, docs, and staff on the same page. Through just-in-time microlearning, we put best practices in their hands, and drive quality and consistency at the point of care.
Expo brings together the best of web (development speed, fast iteration cycles, easy deploys, and automatic cross-platform support) and the performance and user experience of native apps. Let's talk if you're planning to build a mobile app.
Customer support as-a-service that augments your existing team. Plans are pay-as-you-go, scaling up or down as needed based on incoming volume. We are US based, charge on a per *solved* case basis, not per reply, and you only need to train us once.
Lendsnap automatically gathers mortgage qualifying documents to increase lender productivity by handling most of the loan processor role. Lendsnap is the only account aggregator enhancing portfolio liquidity with original source documents.
The easiest and funniest video creation app to create beautiful moments with your friends and family. It will connect all the contents from movie, animation, cartoon, game and any you love with your everyday life.
RocketLit is an adaptive learning and assessment platform. We write articles at 7 different reading levels, serve them to every student in a classroom at their independent reading level, and fluidly adapt the level students receive as they improve.
Mosaic makes creating smart home easy. We help customers pick the best devices, install them, then our software tie them together to enable user control all the devices intuitively through voice or text.
Annual upgrade plans for phones. Enables retailers to offer upgrade plans and financing on devices. Outside the US, in Europe & Asia retailers sell more devices than telcos. We give retailers the Software and Financing to sell more devices.
API for estimating utility costs for every home. Sell to lenders, contractors, and home improvement suppliers to find, engage, and convert customers. Provides personalized recommendations for home improvements that save money on utility bills.
Validere makes a handheld device that provides instant testing of liquid products to large industries. Validere brings lab testing to the field by replacing the need for trained technicians to conduct analytical testing.
Vetcove is Kayak for veterinary hospitals. We're a B2B marketplace for the animal health supply chain. Clinics can compare prices and what's in stock among vendors, and buy their pharmaceuticals, biologics, equipment, and supplies from one website.
Vote.org uses modern technology to radically increase voter turnout. We're raising $775k to run the most innovative, cost-effective voter registration drive in history. If you love technology and democracy, we're your group.
Acre creates zero-energy smarthomes. Numerous states and cities are mandating net zero standards by 2020 & most builders are not equipped to adapt. We offer a complete package that makes it simple to build beautiful, zero energy homes.
AlphaFlow makes investing in real estate as easy as adding stocks to your portfolio. 100% passive with unparalleled diversification. “You make 1 investment. We build you a diversified real estate portfolio. It's that simple.”
Chillabit is the best way to procrastinate! It’s a live feed of funny and relatable student stories that capture student life. From inside jokes to heart-felt stories, it is a place for sharing your thoughts and connecting around shared experiences.
Copia's a for-profit technology company that solves food waste & hunger at scale. Our technology-driven service helps businesses reduce disposal costs, save huge on taxes, give back to the community while solving the world's dumbest problem: hunger.
Smart digital receipts for physical stores to help retailers engage customers and increase sales; all while creating the ability to track offline customers and their purchases across retailers (i.e., offline cookie for the real world).
Founded with the mission to revolutionize the beauty industry with customized formulations of shampoo and conditioners tailored to individual hair goals and needs, Function of Beauty celebrates individuality through technology.
Gigwell streamlines the booking process between live entertainers and venues (Musicians, Comedians and Public Speakers). Our platform makes it easy to send contracts, build tour itineraries and collect online payments.
Hykso builds wrist sensors for Boxing and Martial Arts. They recognize which type of punches is thrown and calculate their speed. Our first customers were Olympic teams and famous fighters. We now want to bring Boxing as an at-home workout.
Landed makes buying a home more affordable and less risky by investing alongside you when you make a down payment. We enable community investment that helps teachers and school staff become homeowners.
LendEDU is a marketplace for student loans and student loan refinancing. With one application we pre-qualify borrowers across a wide variety of lenders. LendEDU does NOT hurt consumer credit. We create transparency and save consumers money.
Magic Instruments develops easy-to-play musical instruments through which the user can play music without formal knowledge in the discipline of music. Our first product is a new kind of guitar that anyone can learn to play in minutes.
We are building the PC of life-science labs -- a $3K liquid handling robot connected to the 'app store' or 'github' of protocols, Mix.Bio, where scientists can download experiments to run on their OT-One.
Petcube is on the mission to improve lives of pets and pet owners using technology. Our first product, Petcube Camera, keeps people connected to their pets, allowing to watch, talk and play with pets remotely with a built-in laser toy.
Cloudera for Deep Learning. Open-core company focused on delivering deep learning solutions for fraud detection, image recognition and predictive analytics with our open source platform Deeplearning4j, the most popular DL tool for the JVM.
We are building an marketplace for cyber security experts. Where one can hire a penetration tester, GRC specialist, SSDLC (Secure Software Development Life Cycle) engineer, infosec sales engineers, etc... by the hour at affordable rates.
Unima created a lab on paper technology which diagnoses infectious diseases faster and at a lower cost than available lab tests. We are solving the problem of lack of access to diagnostics for 3 billion people living in resource limited settings.
AFROSTREAM is Netflix for African-American and African content serving the European and African market. Afrostream targets the 15M people of African descent in Europe and 936M Africans in sub-Saharan Africa.
The most cost effective production monitoring, inventory tracking, and quality control system for manufacturing. We install our sensors in your contract Chinese factory to ensure test compliance, stop warranty fraud, and reduce product liability.
Eight is a smart mattress cover. If you are cold at night, Eight makes you warm. If you are not sleeping enough, Eight will let you know. And Eight also makes sure you wake up at the right time each morning.
Gigster does software development & design on demand. Submit a project & get a quote in minutes for any app or website. We assemble a US-based team and manage your entire project. Top talent from MIT, Stanford Caltech, Google, Facebook.
Our platform lets companies build influencer and affiliate programs. We let companies empower everyday people with the tools and resources necessary to successfully sell and promote brands they trust and support.
Klarismo turns your body into an interactive experience. We built a fully automated pipeline for quantitative medical image analysis that unlocks the non-diagnostic value in MRI scans and empowers patients to take a fantastic journey into their body
L. makes award-winning personal care products that improve the lives of women worldwide. L.'s products include 100% organic cotton tampons, pads & condoms. For every product sold one is given. Subscribe online or find us at Target, CVS & Whole Foods.
The healthy eating membership that makes weight loss effortless. We create a customized meal plan for you each week with optional, same-day delivery of ingredients from a local grocer without packaging waste.
Scope AR is the leading provider of User Guided Augmented Reality (AR) Training Solutions. We transform existing classroom manuals or documents into a simple, and intuitive visual instruction, based on a proven concept of “See-It, Do-It, Prove-It”.
ShapeScale is a personal 3D scanner that digitizes your body. Visualize on your phone where exactly you gain muscle or lose mass. Launching in 2017! Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/shapescale) #fitness #health #hardware #IoT
We help property managers eliminate vacancy. With our landlord and software backgrounds, we built a solution for the paying side of the market--a full-service software solution for the leasing workflow that makes our customers money and saves time.
Companies use Tesorio to offer their suppliers and vendors faster payments in exchange for discounts. Vendors like this because they get paid faster. Companies get risk free returns on cash. Also, check out our new product: www.getautopaid.com
The Ticket Fairy is a full-stack enterprise marketing solution for events. The platform helps to mitigate the capital risk taken to produce events, increase/analyze their audience, realize post-event audience monetization and improve ad campaign ROI.
Production planning software for construction teams. Like Asana or Jira, but designed for construction, Vernox streamlines planning, communication and progress tracking of work plans on complex commercial construction projects.
Xfers makes it possible for people to make and receive payments via Bank transfers via API. We built a proprietary system to allow us to integrate with any banks in a week. Drop us a note if you are interested in Indonesia and Singapore
The world's first private mass transit service providing a commuting experience that's faster, more reliable and more comfortable than public transit, while more affordable than ridesharing and driving. #commutesolved
Cyberfend delivers robust, real-time web and mobile security by preventing account take-over, synthetic sign-ups and monetary fraud. In addition, Cyberfend's BotFender is the most comprehensive bot/automation detection service available today.
We produce & sell stainless steel water bottles that enables people to get free water refills from our partner shops which they can locate via our GiveMeTap App. For each bottle sold we’re able to give a person in Africa access to clean water.
GrubMarket is today's fastest-growing online farmers' market supplying fresh healthy local food directly from local farms and food producers, to local people, community and local companies, with affordable prices and convenient delivery.
Virtual Reality software for architecture and new construction. InsiteVR automates the process of going from 3D to VR and offers comprehensive VR presentation tools to help companies use VR to communicate new spaces and ideas to their clients.
A marketplace for buying and selling invoices. Businesses improve their cash flow and don't have to wait 60 days to get paid, while investors get access to a whole new asset class which is extremely liquid, low risk, and has double digit returns.
Lully is developing an under-the-mattress technology that precisely controls sleep stages. We use this to avoid problems in sleep, such as bedwetting, snoring, and night terrors, by getting users into safer stages of sleep prior to the event.
Lumi is the packaging partner for online brands. Companies such as MeUndies, Threadless, Primary and thousands of others rely on Lumi to supply a wide array of boxes, mailers, tape and paper products through our intuitive web app.
Create automated messages -- email, iOS/Android push, SMS and web notifications -- that we send in real-time as users take actions inside your product, then measure the effect of each message on user behavior.
Custom packaging made simple. Pakible makes it easy for any business to create custom product packaging online. With their service, any company can fully customize and brand their own retail packaging, shipping boxes, or product containers.
Photo editing app on iOS and OSX. It instantly analyzes photos and suggests filters to use based on 56+ photo properties. 100 filters are designed and actually used by modern day professional photographers in work with Nike, Paypal, Land Rover, Vogue
Our vision is to build the next generation of iOS or Android, to fundamentally change how we interact with our mobile devices. We start from Flow 1.0, you use voice to access hundreds of apps' data and services from the cloud in real time.
Makers of simple, affordable medical devices for low resource healthcare settings. Our award-winning DripAssist Infusion Rate Monitor provides safe, continuous monitoring for gravity IV infusions to ensure proper medication dosage in any environment.
Software for real-time intra-city delivery. From online ordering, to real-time tracking, to customer follow-up, we've got you covered. We're also behind the first on-demand catering marketplace called MobyDish : http://www.mobydish.com
Treeline allows anyone (including non-technical founders and front-end developers) to develop backends and APIs. Built by the core team behind Sails, the most popular+trusted MVC framework for Node.js.
We are making the smart carbon fibre commuting bike and platform for smart bikes. Valour, our first product has turn-by-turn direction, blind spot detection system, anti-theft and best route suggestions through data to take you from point a to b.
We make cancer a curable disease. X-Zell removes healthy cells from standard blood samples and visualizes leftover circulating tumor cells on laboratory slides, seamlessly integrating into routine laboratory workflows.
YesGraph recommends exactly who a user should invite to an app. Our API can help boost the performance of sharing, referral, and invite flows. If you have a social application or a referral program, we should talk!
We're building a better device to treat urinary retention caused by BPH or enlarged prostate, which affects most men at some point in life. Our 10-minute office procedure permanently relieves symptoms, improving quality of life for millions of men.
Doblet solves the phone battery problem. We're building the first truly mobile power network, with patent-pending Apple-approved smart battery tech. Pick up and drop off anywhere -- now in 1000+ restaurants, bars, cafes, gyms and offices around SF!
Hublo is making data-driven marketing simpler. It's a super simple tool, allowing marketers to set-up analytics, monitor precisely what's happening on their website and launch remarketing campaigns without relying on their IT teams.
We've transformed traditional therapy into an experience that is affordable, approachable & anonymous. Through video + written consultations, we connect clients with licensed therapists online so you can get the support you need when you need it.
PersistIQ is the leading sales technology company that combines the human element of sales with intelligence and automation where it counts. In short, PersistIQ makes salespeople and organizations more effective than ever before.
We enable cheaper, faster, and better genetic engineering of plants. We offer our platform both as a service and use it internally to develop our own engineered plants, eg fragrant moss. Currently raising money on www.wefunder.com/taxa
With 50 data centers in 15 regions, Algolia is the fastest, most relevant hosted search platform. Designed from the ground up to optimize both user and developer experience, Algolia serves billions of queries weekly for more than 1800 customers.
Our mission is to diversify the talent pipeline of students who pursue computer science and technology. We do this by providing free out-of-school computer programming training to students hosted at tech companies.
Machine Learning personalization for dynamic digital properties - predict user impression actions in real-time. 80%+ average improvements in conversion, CTR, and engagement within 7 days. Billions of page views/mo served.
We help low-income families find and access poverty-fighting social services. Think Yelp for community resources. Our service area covers 600,000+ people in need in SF, Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Click 'Contribute' to help us scale our work.
We build software for the best* startups in the world. We do it faster and cheaper than if they would have built it by themselves. Our speciality is that we can start right away. Search Bookface for testimonials from our clients. *YC
Real time Google Earth for agriculture -- imagery collected weekly during the growing season by our aircraft. TerrAvion collects >100x more mapped area in any week/month than the whole electric drone industry combined.
Theorem conducts independent underwriting of consumer loans originated by banks, credit cards companies and other lenders. We utilize this information to manage institutional capital and advise loan securitizations.
TrueVault is Fort Knox for data. A Backend-as-a-Service built specifically with data security in mind, TrueVault is the secure data store for products in healthcare, finance, consumer electronics and IoT.
Two Tap connects retailers to companies that want to sell their products, in apps or sites, domestic or internationally Two Tap Crossborder is risk-free for retailers and it allows anyone outside of the US to order products from 1000s of US stores
Apptimize lets mobile teams innovate faster to create an amazing user experience. Our tech lets you instantly update your native Android and iOS apps for A/B testing, feature flagging, and changes without having to go through the App/ Play Stores.
Acquired by MakerBot in February 2014. A marketplace for 3D printable products - just like the iTunes app store, but for 3D printing. We don't sell physical products, and we don't sell design files, but rather we sell single prints.
One Month's affordable online bootcamps teach people how to code in just one month. Topics include Python, Ruby on Rails, JavaScript, and Front-end Development. For a full list of courses, visit https://onemonth.com/courses.
Senic is a hardware and software company building the body for the 'brains' and AI of your smart home. Senic integrates electronics, including sensors and microphones into simple and beautifully designed objects that make technology accessible.
BuildZoom is a better way to remodel. Hire a general contractor you can trust, for any type of project. We do tenant improvements, custom home builds, bathroom and kitchen remodels, roofing, and far more. We give contractors $2 billion/year in work.
FlightCar is the Airbnb of Car Rentals at Airports. We allow people to rent their car out to other travelers while they are gone, so they get free airport parking and make money. Renters get a cheaper rental. We also provide $1m of insurance.
SKIP is essentially EZ-Pass for retail stores, allowing consumers to walk out of a store with the items they intend to purchase and get charged automatically, all while securing the merchandise from would-be shoplifters.
Our mission is to make entrepreneurialism easier and accessible to everyone. We solve a universal problem for small businesses, which is to help them hire and manage employees — onboard them, add them to payroll, enroll them in benefits and so on.
The future of package delivery. We are building a network of automated self-serve kiosks that allow consumers to receive parcels 24/7 from convenient locations. Say goodbye to failed deliveries! Acquired by Google 11/30/2012
Canopy Labs automates customer analytics for small and medium-sized businesses. We are developing a customer data platform which provides product recommendations, propensity models, and marketing funnel analytics.
Flightfox is a human-powered travel management service. We use deep technical analysis to maximize savings, convenience and comfort for companies and individuals. We also specialize in optimizing company spending and loyalty benefits.
We are building a 'transparent opaque' airfare and hotel booking site -- we work with a number of top airlines and hotels to offer discounted airfare and hotel rates (think Priceline's Name Your Own Price) without hiding the details of the booking.
Acquired by Xenon Ventures. We enable website developers to hook into various online content sources (Dropbox, Facebook, Github, Gmail, et. al) with a single line of javascript. Thinking of dealing with files or Oauth? Talk to us first.
OmniVirt is the leading VR Advertising platform for brands and publishers. We power VR experiences for clients like Toyota, Infiniti, Samsung, and Johnnie Walker with publishers like the The New York Times, AOL, Time Inc, Vice Media and more.
Acquired by Box in June 2014. We built: (1) a native win/mac filesystem to access files in the cloud directly via native desktop apps with no syncing required; (2) an on-the-fly adaptive bitrate video transcoder for web/mobile streaming.
Thread makes it incredibly easy to dress well. We do this by giving people their own personal stylist, for free. They help you save you time and find things that look amazing on you. Shopping will never be the same again.